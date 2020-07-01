Black_cats
India to expand ICT partnership with Bangladesh: Palak
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, ICT Minister, Bangladesh (Photo: File)
Dhaka — On the basis of historic ties, India will further expand cooperation in the ICT sector in the coming days, including investment in Bangladesh’s high-tech parks.
The State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the remarks while addressing a virtual exchange meeting titled ‘Expanding Bangladesh-India Cooperation in ICT’ organized by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority here today.
The Minister of State for ICT gratefully recalled India’s outstanding contribution to the great war of independence of Bangladesh.
Noting that the Indian government is currently financing the project to set up high-tech parks in 12 districts of the country, he said the trade deficit between the two countries has narrowed and India’s investment in various sectors, especially in the ICT sector, has increased.
Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, delivered the welcome address. Sandeep Narula, Chairman, and Vikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park delivered the welcome address.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy presented the keynote address at the meeting.
The Indian High Commissioner also reaffirmed his commitment to work for further strengthening of the two countries enhanced relations and enhancing the partnership with Bangladesh in other sectors including the ICT sector. He hoped that relations with Bangladesh would be further strengthened in the near future.
The meeting was chaired by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Department. Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS, Wahid Sharif, President, BACCO, Shahid-ul-Munir, President, Bangladesh Computer Society, Nasima Akter Nisha, President, WI also spoke on the occasion.
In the B2B networking session conducted by Tamjid Bin Ahmed, Marketing Consultant at Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park, there was an open discussion on issues of mutual business interest between the IT industry companies of the two countries.
- Tech Observer Desk in GovTech9 hours ago
