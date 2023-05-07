India to develop Next-Gen BMD Radar that can track Decoys

India has implemented a two-tiered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system to intercept hostile Ballistic Missiles and is currently developing a new set of Long-Range Discrimination Radar systems that will be capable of tracking incoming missiles while differentiating lethal warheads from decoys or other non-lethal objects.Although India already possesses Long-Range Ballistic Missile Defence Radars that can track missile launches and their reentry, allowing for the prediction of target areas before an Interceptor missile can be launched at the hostile missile or its warhead, adversaries can potentially overwhelm India’s defences with multiple decoy launches.The purpose of developing new radar systems is to bolster the layered BMD defence system, resulting in improved tracking of decoys, which in turn allows for the launch of interceptors solely at lethal warheads. According to sources familiar with the matter told idrw, the development of these radars is still in its early stages and is anticipated to be completed within the next 4-5 years, after which developmental testing can commence.