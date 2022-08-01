What's new

India to deploy second S-400 squadron near China border amidst Ladakh Standoff

Jul 19, 2022
New Delhi: A new squadron of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems is set to become operational in the next two to three months along the northern borders with China. The addition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) will give a boost to India's ability to detect and destroy hostile fighters, strategic bombers, missiles and drones at long ranges.

Sources noted that the delivery of the second operational S-400 squadron through ships and aircraft is underway from Russia. It would be the first military delivery ever since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted earlier this year in February.
Notably, the fresh delivery of the S-400 squadron comes in the backdrop of China increasing its air activity near Ladakh. Chinese fighters were often sighted flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) violating the 10 km no-fly zone between the two sides.

"Chinese fighter deployments and sorties have gone up along the 3,488-km LAC since mid-June, especially across Ladakh but also in other sectors like Arunachal Pradesh. There are often two-three Chinese fighter sorties near the LAC in a day," a source noted.

The first S-400 squadron, delivered in December last year, is deployed n Northwest India to tackle threats from both, Pakistan and China. The second S-400 squadron will be deployed on the China front.

Earlier this year in April, the IAF obtained 'simulators and other equipment for S-400 training squadron.'
India to deploy second S-400 squadron near China border amidst Ladakh Standoff

Sources noted that the delivery of the second operational S-400 squadron through ships and aircraft is underway from Russia.
Russia has put all further S-400 shipments to India on hold. So there will be no 2nd S-400.
 

