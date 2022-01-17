India to deploy five regiments of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems by 2023

According to information published by the "Hindustan Times" on January 17, 2022, the first S-400 air defense missile system regiment of the Indian army will be ready for operational deployment by April 202, while four other S-400 regiments will be ready by 2023.
India announced its plans to purchase Russian-made S-400 systems in 2015. The relevant contract worth 5.43 billion dollars was signed during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in October 2018. As CEO of Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms seller Alexander Mikheyev said in mid-November 2021, the S-400 supplies to India started ahead of schedule.
According to the acquisition plan of the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system, India will acquire five regiments of S-400. Each regiment will have a total of 8 TELs (Transporter Erector Launcher). One S-400 TEL has four missile containers and each container could house one 48N6E or four 9M96 surface-to-air missiles.
The current version of the S-400 is able to fire four different types of missiles including the 9M96E with a range of 40 km, 9M96E2 with a range of 120 km, 48N6 with a range of 250 km, and the 40N6E with a range of 400 km.
The S-400 is a Russian-made advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system with the capacity to carry three missile types capable of destroying aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and both ballistic and cruise missiles. An S-400 battery can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously within a range of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km. It can be deployed within five minutes.
A battery of S-400 air defense missile systems includes TEL units, a multi-function radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, launchers, and a command and control center.
