India to deploy five regiments of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems by 2023

According to information published by the "Hindustan Times" on January 17, 2022, the first S-400 air defense missile system regiment of the Indian army will be ready for operational deployment by April 202, while four other S-400 regiments will be ready by 2023.
TEL Transporter Erector Launcher unit of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system. (Picture source VPK)

India announced its plans to purchase Russian-made S-400 systems in 2015. The relevant contract worth 5.43 billion dollars was signed during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in October 2018. As CEO of Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms seller Alexander Mikheyev said in mid-November 2021, the S-400 supplies to India started ahead of schedule.

According to the acquisition plan of the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile system, India will acquire five regiments of S-400. Each regiment will have a total of 8 TELs (Transporter Erector Launcher). One S-400 TEL has four missile containers and each container could house one 48N6E or four 9M96 surface-to-air missiles.

The current version of the S-400 is able to fire four different types of missiles including the 9M96E with a range of 40 km, 9M96E2 with a range of 120 km, 48N6 with a range of 250 km, and the 40N6E with a range of 400 km.

The S-400 is a Russian-made advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system with the capacity to carry three missile types capable of destroying aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and both ballistic and cruise missiles. An S-400 battery can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously within a range of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km. It can be deployed within five minutes.

A battery of S-400 air defense missile systems includes TEL units, a multi-function radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, launchers, and a command and control center.

The Indian systems will balance the tactical disadvantage posed by Chinese S-400 deployments across Ladakh and Arunachal LAC
1642450465845.png


India is looking to make the first unit of S-400 Triumf advanced surface-to-air missile defence system operational by this April.
All five units of the system will be deployed in strategic areas to ward off China's threat, according to official sources. All these five units may become operational by next year.
The Indian systems will balance the tactical disadvantage posed by Chinese S-400 deployments across Ladakh and Arunachal LAC.

The Russia-made S-400 system can take down a hostile aircraft or missile at a range between 40km and 400km. It was bought by India in a $5-billion deal, inked in October 2018.
The advance consignments of two S-400 systems have already arrived in India from Russia. The work to assemble the systems is going on in full swing, by the Indian teams who have been trained by Russia.
The first squadron deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of this year. The equipment is being brought to India through both sea and air routes.

With the induction of S-400 systems on Indian soil, the Modi government has a reply to Chinese missiles and air force in case of a worst case scenario. As one system will be deployed in north, it will take care of two fronts in Ladakh as the deep penetration radars of S-400 will be able to pick up any fighter or missile targeting India.

The air defence system would give India an edge in South Asia as it would be able to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.
The S-400 missile defence system is equipped with four different missiles, which can engage enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and AWACS planes at 400 km, 250 km, the medium-range 120 km and the short-range 40 km.

The Indian systems will balance the tactical disadvantage posed by Chinese S-400 deployments across Ladakh and Arunachal LAC
India is looking to make the first unit of S-400 Triumf advanced surface-to-air missile defence system operational by this April.
All five units of the system will be deployed in strategic areas to ward off China's threat, according to official sources. All these five units may become operational by next year.
The Indian systems will balance the tactical disadvantage posed by Chinese S-400 deployments across Ladakh and Arunachal LAC.

The Russia-made S-400 system can take down a hostile aircraft or missile at a range between 40km and 400km. It was bought by India in a $5-billion deal, inked in October 2018.
The advance consignments of two S-400 systems have already arrived in India from Russia. The work to assemble the systems is going on in full swing, by the Indian teams who have been trained by Russia.
The first squadron deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of this year. The equipment is being brought to India through both sea and air routes.

With the induction of S-400 systems on Indian soil, the Modi government has a reply to Chinese missiles and air force in case of a worst case scenario. As one system will be deployed in north, it will take care of two fronts in Ladakh as the deep penetration radars of S-400 will be able to pick up any fighter or missile targeting India.

The air defence system would give India an edge in South Asia as it would be able to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.
The S-400 missile defence system is equipped with four different missiles, which can engage enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and AWACS planes at 400 km, 250 km, the medium-range 120 km and the short-range 40 km.

If they are releasing this in the public, then that means that the induction has already been in place. S-400's details are few and far in terms of the induction process. And naturally so, as the government wants to avoid the limelight on Russian assets.

S-400s on the eastern front make more sense. I am wondering about the system integration with other layered air defence systems like the MR-SAM/Barak 8, SPYDER, Akash & Akash-NG that would take some time, before the Pradyumna ADS is inducted by 2023.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Tell the same to Chinese, Russian, US and other countries because they not listening experts advice from Pakistan and you, wasting to much money on similar such defense systems..
They actually arent - according to most reliable Chinese netizens the S-400s are deployed by legacy either in the east near the strait or in test centers to see their performance . For the most part HQ-9 versions are used in key theaters.

The same experts from Chinese, Russian and US countries are actually so engrossed in peeling away the proverbial decimation of the S-400, pantsir and Sa-17 in Armenia that they are rethinking their deployment strategies of such systems. For that matter, there are people from your country sitting in Israel right now in learning exchanges post that conflict trying to perfect the Harop / UAV decoy strategy.

But I guess you need to object to a Pakistani so much that you are prepared to call your own strategies useless.
 
SQ8 said:
They actually arent - according to most reliable Chinese netizens the S-400s are deployed by legacy either in the east near the strait or in test centers to see their performance . For the most part HQ-9 versions are used in key theaters.

The same experts from Chinese, Russian and US countries are actually so engrossed in peeling away the proverbial decimation of the S-400, pantsir and Sa-17 in Armenia that they are rethinking their deployment strategies of such systems. For that matter, there are people from your country sitting in Israel right now in learning exchanges post that conflict trying to perfect the Harop / UAV decoy strategy.

But I guess you need to object to a Pakistani so much that you are prepared to call your own strategies useless.
About Chinese, they will surely make a low tech duplicate copy of S400 as similar as s300 missile defense system and use it and sell it by Labeled that better then s400.

Armenia - no ones know the actual information about s400 deployment.

Nothing is 100℅ secure but something better then nothing...

And reality is that if someone has nothing then he will always say that does not any matter if other have anything.... It is a human mentally... If they will have the same then it automatically become everything for them..
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
About Chinese, they will surely make a low tech duplicate copy of S400 as similar as s300 missile defense system and use it and sell it by Labeled that better then s400.

Armenia - no ones know the actual information about s400 deployment.

Nothing is 100℅ secure but something better then nothing...

And reality is that if someone has nothing then he will always say that does not any matter if other have anything.... It is a human mentally... If they will the same then it automatically become everything for them..
That sounded like a playground argument than anything else. Lets agree to disagree
 
EXHpSlNWoAcGGnj.jpg

S400 vs S400. It will be very exciting to follow the developments on this area. The factor that can disrupt the balance here may be the extent to which the air defense layers of the side and the other elements that make up the tactical picture are integrated with each other.


SQ8 said:
The same experts from Chinese, Russian and US countries are actually so engrossed in peeling away the proverbial decimation of the S-400, pantsir and Sa-17 in Armenia that they are rethinking their deployment strategies of such systems. For that matter, there are people from your country sitting in Israel right now in learning exchanges post that conflict trying to perfect the Harop / UAV decoy strategy.
The secret heroes of the Karabakh war were unmanned biplane AN-2s. For some days of war, the Armenian radar screens was like a fairground... May be most of these planes were shot down by Armenian air defense systems, but all the systems that shot down these planes also marked themselves.

5427897_900.jpg
 
S400 can be dealt with multiple volleys of low cost high speed drones plus obsolete ballistic missiles. When the batteries are exhausted then send in the good stuff. It will be all about timing.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
About Chinese, they will surely make a low tech duplicate copy of S400 as similar as s300 missile defense system and use it and sell it by Labeled that better then s400.

Armenia - no ones know the actual information about s400 deployment.

Nothing is 100℅ secure but something better then nothing...

And reality is that if someone has nothing then he will always say that does not any matter if other have anything.... It is a human mentally... If they will the same then it automatically become everything for them..
Click to expand...
Indians are getting caught in their own best in the world, game changer mindset high until they get deflated again in the real world.
 
Bossman said:
Indians are getting caught in their own best in the world, game changer mindset high until they get deflated again in the real world.
I look at the history if something say, deflated or talk about indian army...

Past 70 years, expect 1962 war against china other than ..,... Nothing...... Rest people are free to use keyboard for own happiness...
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
And reality is that if someone has nothing then he will always say that does not any matter if other have anything.... It is a human mentally... If they will have the same then it automatically become everything for them..
Best description for India and its people, game changer mentality to the bone and core.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
I look at the history if something say, deflated or talk about indian army...

Past 70 years, expect 1962 war against china other than ..,... Nothing...... Rest people are free to use keyboard for own happiness...
Which history? why Indians worry so much about Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Your general who wanted to have a peg in Lahore Gymkhana in 1965 has his Flagcar in the Army Museum Rawalpindi. Your surrendered Gnat is in the PAF Museum Karachi. PAF been shooting down your jets in our territory since 1959. India is the only country having lost a ship to a submarine since the Second World War. Even in Kargil you lost 3 jets and a Chopper, on February 27, 2019 you lost two jets and self goal on your own chopper. On top it off your gave your captured pilot a Vir Chakra. If I was an Indian, I would never come to Pakistani forum to be humiliated. Remember we are one fifth your size.
 
dBSPL said:
EXHpSlNWoAcGGnj.jpg

S400 vs S400. It will be very exciting to follow the developments on this area. The factor that can disrupt the balance here may be the extent to which the air defense layers of the side and the other elements that make up the tactical picture are integrated with each other.



The secret heroes of the Karabakh war were unmanned biplane AN-2s. For some days of war, the Armenian radar screens was like a fairground... May be most of these planes were shot down by Armenian air defense systems, but all the systems that shot down these planes also marked themselves.

5427897_900.jpg
This would definitely ensure peace for some more time. Both Chinese and Indian sides have many more layers of air defense systems that are being placed on the borders. Not sure about the specifics of the Chinese side but short and medium range air defense missiles are being pushed on our side.

Unlike the western theatre with Pakistan, fighting an air war is not a very elaborate possibility on the Indo-Chinese side due to the punishing altitude and limited payloads. Much of the conflict has to be on the ground, with men and long-range artillery.
 

