India to continue trailing Bangladesh's per capita income over next 6 years: IMF data​

Wood said: Why did India overtake Bangladesh this year? I remember the IMF prediction that Bangladesh would be in lead this year as well Click to expand...

Latest GDP per capita nominal for 2022 to nearest 100 dollars:BD: 2400 US dollarsIndia: 2300 US dollarsThere is nothing much in it and the Indians may slightly surpass BD as they are predicted to grow quicker this year and next before growth in BD again surpasses India over the medium term.The problem with India is that the high performing states like Gujarat and Maharastra are being held back by huge low growing states like Utta Pradesh. Utta Pradesh has a population of 240 million and that is like BD and W Bengal combined!It is therefore not surprising that BD has passed India and will build up a somewhat sizeable lead over the all-India average.My prediction is that by the middle of the next decade that BD will probably have living standards on par with the richest Indian states like Gujarat and Maharastra.