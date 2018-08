India to connect North East with Bangladesh’s Chittagong port: Ram Madhav



Ram Madhav outlined a plan prepared by the government for the development of the North East by providing the region direct access to Bangladesh’s Chittagong port



“North-East is a special focus area for our government. So we are connecting Tripura with Chittagong port which is about 90 miles,” he said.



Through Chittagong port entire North East is connected with ocean trade, he added.

“Right now goods to North East are to be taken by rail and road from Mumbai or Chennai through Kolkata to Guwahati. If we are going to connect to Chittagong port, it will be an excellent connectivity,” he said.



The Chittagong port is the busiest seaport on the coastline of the Bay of Bengal.

Madhav said India is developing North East as a trade hub. “We are developing it as a hub for trade. That concept should sit in the minds of business here. They should not look North East as market. You set up market in Guwahati which can access entire Bangladesh market,” he said. In that context, the visit of the ministers is crucial, he said.