India to commision 2 new ships next wk. 3rd carrier wanted

The Maverick said:



the forth Kolkata class destroyer commissioned next week



indian navy chiefs pushing for 3rd carrier capable of mix drones and fifth generation fighters wanted



all in the mcccp report which highlights Indian future navy needs nos and types of ships

by 2030 to 2035 India will most likely move from.6th largest gdp and 7th largest navy to 3rd largest GDP and possibly 3rd largest navy too..



What happened to other priorities like education, health, hygiene? India does piss poor in all these areas.What level of economic development will India get by spending this money on subs and other naval assets?India's nominal GDP per capita is less than that of Bangladesh. It is also way behind Bangladesh in Hunger index.Chest beating, propaganda and lining baujee's swiss bank account won't help increase Indian GDP.Classic case of putting the cart before the horse...