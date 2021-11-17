India to commision 2 new ships next wk. 3rd carrier wanted

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,728
- -18
- Country
-
- Location
-
the forth Kolkata class destroyer commissioned next week
indian navy chiefs pushing for 3rd carrier capable of mix drones and fifth generation fighters wanted
all in the mcccp report which highlights Indian future navy needs nos and types of ships
by 2030 to 2035 India will most likely move from.6th largest gdp and 7th largest navy to 3rd largest GDP and possibly 3rd largest navy too..
it's a matter of when rather than if