India to commision 2 new ships next wk. 3rd carrier wanted

Jan 4, 2016
the 4th scorpene sub the vela officially inducted next week

the forth Kolkata class destroyer commissioned next week

indian navy chiefs pushing for 3rd carrier capable of mix drones and fifth generation fighters wanted

all in the mcccp report which highlights Indian future navy needs nos and types of ships
by 2030 to 2035 India will most likely move from.6th largest gdp and 7th largest navy to 3rd largest GDP and possibly 3rd largest navy too..

it's a matter of when rather than if
 
Feb 4, 2014
What happened to other priorities like education, health, hygiene? India does piss poor in all these areas.

What level of economic development will India get by spending this money on subs and other naval assets?

India's nominal GDP per capita is less than that of Bangladesh. It is also way behind Bangladesh in Hunger index.

Chest beating, propaganda and lining baujee's swiss bank account won't help increase Indian GDP.

Classic case of putting the cart before the horse...
 
Nov 2, 2015
3rd Carrier needs to come with Catobar configuration, having atleast steam catapult like Charles de Gaulle if not EMALS.
 
