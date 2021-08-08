Please subscribe to our channel.

India to buy 10 Kamov Ka-31 Helix Airborne Early Warning Helicopters in time for the expected commissioning in 2021 of Vikrant aircraft carrier. India aims to field its full air complement of MIG-29K/KUB fighters and Ka-31 rotary-wing platforms on Vikrant carrier by 2022.The Kamov Ka-31 is a Military Helicopter developed for naval airborne early warning and control missions. One visually distinctive feature of the Ka-31 is the large antenna of the early-warning radar, which is either rotating or folded and stowed under the fuselage. The second is the reduction of the bulky electro-optical sensory suite beneath the cockpit. The landing gear retracts in order to prevent interference with the radar.The radar of the Ka-31 airborne early warning helicopter has a 360° coverage and can spot aircraft-size target from 150 km range. Surface ships are spotted from 100–200 km range. Radar can track 30–40 targets simultaneously. The helicopter has a datalink to transfer target tracking data to the command post (land base or mother ship). The Ka-31 is fitted with GPS and digital terrain mapping systems.In Indian service, the aircraft received Abris GPS system featuring a 12-channel receiver and option to employ Differential GPS references, designed by the Kronstad itself. The later batches featured navigational equipment for digital terrain maps, ground-proximity warning, obstacle approach warning, auto-navigation of pre-programmed routes, flight stabilization and auto homing onto and landing at the parent carrier/base and information concerning the helicopter's tactical situation.