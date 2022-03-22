India to boost wheat exports to fill void left by Ukraine conflict India is looking at exporting nearly 10 mt wheat in FY23 to bridge the supply gaps arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict

While India is the second-largest wheat producer with a share of around 14.14% of the world’s production in 2020, it accounted for less than 1% of global wheat exports. In 2020-21, India entered new wheat markets such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar and Indonesia.India is also pursuing wheat-importing nations that have traditionally not relied on Indian wheat such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia and Lebanon.“Countries such as Egypt, Israel, Oman, Nigeria and South Africa have already placed requests for wheat from India," said one of the government officials cited above, requesting anonymity.“The government is working closely with the Indian Railways and port authorities to smoothen the process."India is looking at exporting nearly 10 million tonnes of wheat in FY23 to bridge the supply gaps arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India has so far exported 6.6 million tonnes of wheat in 2021-22, which is triple the 2.15 million tonnes exported in 2020-21.