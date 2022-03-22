What's new

India to boost wheat  exports to fill void left by Ukraine conflict

While India is the second-largest wheat producer with a share of around 14.14% of the world’s production in 2020, it accounted for less than 1% of global wheat exports. In 2020-21, India entered new wheat markets such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Qatar and Indonesia.

India is also pursuing wheat-importing nations that have traditionally not relied on Indian wheat such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Morocco, Tunisia and Lebanon.

“Countries such as Egypt, Israel, Oman, Nigeria and South Africa have already placed requests for wheat from India," said one of the government officials cited above, requesting anonymity.

“The government is working closely with the Indian Railways and port authorities to smoothen the process."

India is looking at exporting nearly 10 million tonnes of wheat in FY23 to bridge the supply gaps arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India has so far exported 6.6 million tonnes of wheat in 2021-22, which is triple the 2.15 million tonnes exported in 2020-21.

Yes, India has plenty of wheat thanks to the farm subsidy with not adequate storage. This crisis is an opportunity to get rid of the excess this year :cheers:
 
Pakistan should definitely jump on this bandwagon by not letting thru Indian cargos and sending out instead it's own wheat and grains :D Tho no hard feelings against India in this case and they should go for shipping lane and grab as many deals as they can but Pakistan has to atleast secure the central Asian plain and other areas
 
Pakistan does export but by land area India will win out.

However, Pakistani farming track record except this year hasn’t been great thanks to feudals and corruption ruining crop timing and investment.
India on the other hand has a well established and farmer owned culture thanks to the greatest gift it got from it’s founding fathers - end of feudalism
 
I know India has large areas but this is not competition but basically securing the deals first.. Whoever gets the deals first reaps the benefit. If we got them first then we could reap long lasting benefits and we could use OIC to secure these deals
 
Arabs don’t give a rats arse to Ikhwan or Ummah when it comes to business.
 

