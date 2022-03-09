India to boost connectivity with Bangladesh & Nepal with new rail links, says foreign secy​

Black_cats said: In terms of connectivity with Bangladesh, the foreign secretary said that goods can now reach Tripura using multi-modal networks through Chittagong and inland water routes. Click to expand...

Whatever the title of News say, the paragraph above is the gist. India may need rail connection with its NE and Tripura, but not really with Bangladesh. BD remains only a convenient land to connect the two Indian segments.BD needs connection with Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan via Indian land for its overland railway connection/ transportation. So, where are these elements in the news?BD should be more demanding.