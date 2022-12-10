India to Boost BrahMos Supersonic Missile’s Range To 1000 Km Thanks To Russian Upgrade Of Onyx Missile

walterbibikow said: On January 20, 2022, a BrahMos variant with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. The accompanying press release stated that the test was a major milestone for the BrahMos program Click to expand...

First Made-In-India Boosters By Solar Group's Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) For BrahMos Missile Delivered Mumbai: Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), defence arm of Nagpur’s Solar Group, handed over two units the first indigenous booster to be us...

missile can fly barely 3-4 meters above the surface of the sea and as fast as Mach 3, or 3500 km/hrP-800 Oniks is able5 and 15 meters above sea level, and at Mach 2.5, or 3,000 km/hrBrahmos has improved guidance and gives accuracyusing Indian, US and Russian navigation satellites., using their G30M triple satellite system - GPS, GLONASS, GAGAN, along with active radar.The Yakhont-M, the air launched model, appears to have only active radar