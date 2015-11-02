/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

India to become aircraft maintenence hub

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Nov 2, 2015.

Page 1 of 7
  1. Nov 2, 2015 #1
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    India to become aircraft maintenence hub
    New Delhi, Nov 2, 2015, DHNS:
    [​IMG]
    With the bulk of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) expenses of Indian carriers spent outside the country, the government is now planning to reverse the trend and develop India as an MRO hub through tax benefits and easing security norms.

    The government is mulling over exemptions like customs duty, zero-rate service tax, simplification of clearance and easy access for foreign pilots and technicians to help the MRO sector grow.

    According to the government, the MRO business of Indian carriers stood at Rs 5,000 crore, 90 per cent of which is currently being spent outside India in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE among others. “Given our technology base, the government is keen to develop India as an MRO hub in Asia, attracting business from foreign airlines,” according to the recently released Revised Draft Civil Aviation Policy.

    Analysts believe that given the right environment, MRO industry in India has the potential to achieve an annual growth rate of 10 per cent for the next 10 years.

    The Indian MRO sector is around 1.5 per cent of the global $50 billion industry. As per the draft policy, the government proposes to make service tax on output services of MRO zero-rated while exempting customs duty for aircraft maintenance tools and tool-kits. To enable economies of scale, it is also proposed, the period for which the spare parts imported by MROs can be stored tax-free shall be extended to three years.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 14
  2. Nov 2, 2015 #2
    dadeechi

    dadeechi BANNED

    Messages:
    4,298
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 4,543 / -10
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    A good start and hope it will lead to manufacturing too.
     
  3. Nov 2, 2015 #3
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    India was the 9th-largest civil aviation market in the world in 2011 and is expected to become third-largest by 2020, after the U.S.and China and 1st - largest by 2030.
     
  4. Nov 2, 2015 #4
    luka huka

    luka huka BANNED

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    45
    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 13 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India
    Trolling festival starts now....:pakistan: :china:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Nov 2, 2015 #5
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,529
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    I think all this will make Indian nation more stronger.


    Arz kiya hain.

    Mere dushman tu meri, dosti ko tarase, mujhe Gham dene waale, tu khushi ko tarase.

    itana to asar kar jaaen, meri vafaaen o bevafa, ek roz tujhe yaad aaen, apani jafaaen o bevafa
    pashemaan ho ke roe, tu hansi ko tarase, mere dushman tu meri dosti ko tarase
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Nov 2, 2015 #6
    RealNapster

    RealNapster SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,016
    Joined:
    May 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,311 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    May God make India a Super Power. (no sarcasm but a wish) ... happy ??
    See. this is the Problem. When people troll you blame them for trolling. but ;when theY don't ""YOU actually INVITE THEM TO TROLL .. "" kia ye kulla tazaad nahe ??
    @luka huka ,, @Hindustani78
     
    Last edited: Nov 2, 2015
  7. Nov 2, 2015 #7
    nForce

    nForce ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,910
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2010
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,927 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    You think most of the people come here to talk sense ?
     
  8. Nov 2, 2015 #8
    RealNapster

    RealNapster SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,016
    Joined:
    May 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,311 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I am responsible for my words ONLY.. but you must not invite members to troll. And if one troll you must ignore him. trollers deserve nothing but ignorance.

    IT is your Achievement and you should celebrate it. so......... CELEBRATE .. :enjoy:
     
  9. Nov 2, 2015 #9
    luka huka

    luka huka BANNED

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    45
    Joined:
    Jul 30, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 13 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India
    I dont want to hurt any ones feeling but we should compare our progress with ourselves.this is the best way for development of country .:yahoo::nana:
     
  10. Nov 2, 2015 #10
    nForce

    nForce ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,910
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2010
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,927 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    ehh.. you are getting cocky. I don't consider trolling to be an achievement. I have a whatsapp group of friends for that where we pull each other's legs.

    not just with ourselves but with those who are doing it better than us.
     
  11. Nov 2, 2015 #11
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,814
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +5 / 30,726 / -24
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China is not just a supplier and maintenace partner. We made our own airliner. :D

    C919-with-sunset3x2.jpg
     
  12. Nov 2, 2015 #12
    RealNapster

    RealNapster SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,016
    Joined:
    May 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,311 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    LOL... same here
     
  13. Nov 2, 2015 #13
    vsdave2302

    vsdave2302 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,870
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,495 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Hey peaceful cum Luca1. Are you here with new ID?

    This is very good. Good luck.
     
  14. Nov 2, 2015 #14
    PARIKRAMA

    PARIKRAMA PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    4,873
    Joined:
    Jan 5, 2014
    Ratings:
    +185 / 16,727 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Congrats.. Now over time the market dominated by Airbus and Boeing can have tough competition especially in LCC segment and dominated by A320Neo.. Pls keep up the good work.. An asian powerhouse producing A320 Neo type Jets is an awesome development
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  15. Nov 2, 2015 #15
    vsdave2302

    vsdave2302 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,870
    Joined:
    Jun 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,495 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    We simply need a good leadership and correct policy. There is no country in the world whch has a matching potential. No US, China, Japan none of them can match us. We have hyper generous children. If we provide them good education, they will outclass every one. Infact they have outclassed each and every counter part.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 7
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)