India to be part of NATO Plus ?

Redbeanpaste said:
Can I assume this is a Ro Khanna initiative?

I would be surprised if this went through.
2 pajeets murrican' mentioned here who are pushing it, not Ro Khanna:

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

Washington, May 27 (PTI) In a significant development ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a powerful Congressional Committee has recommended strengthening NATO Plus by including India. NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement that brings...
theprint.in theprint.in

Dem congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy (Tamil Brahman)
prashantazazel said:
I would be waiting for NATO pro max ultra.
Add on platinum to it

These guys are good politicians and are American foremost. So India is not trusting them. Unlike these Muslim politicians who side with an imaginary ummah and cause roadblocks in everything and with out any substance.
 
kankan326 said:
Make India Ukraine 2.0
Care to make a rough statement. China's situation is not good enough to deal with a country like India if she is alone also.

Yaar- NATO, please spare us.... we don't want to be part of any group. Yes, providing the latest military equipments are good for equal benefits
 
Hephaestus said:
What will India gain by being in NATO Plus. I mean seriously can someone please elaborate?
If there is something like an Article 5 mutual defence provision, it would mean that an attack on India would be considered an attack on all of the NATO countries and they will be obligated to take steps to come to India's defence.
 

