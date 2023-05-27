India to be part of NATO Plus ?

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 9,014
- -27
- Country
-
- Location
-
2 pajeets murrican' mentioned here who are pushing it, not Ro Khanna:Can I assume this is a Ro Khanna initiative?
I would be surprised if this went through.
New Recruit
Add on platinum to itI would be waiting for NATO pro max ultra.
These guys are good politicians and are American foremost. So India is not trusting them. Unlike these Muslim politicians who side with an imaginary ummah and cause roadblocks in everything and with out any substance.2 pajeets murrican' mentioned here who are pushing it, not Ro Khanna:
China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO PlusWashington, May 27 (PTI) In a significant development ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a powerful Congressional Committee has recommended strengthening NATO Plus by including India. NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement that brings...theprint.in
Dem congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy (Tamil Brahman)
and some Ramesh Kapoor, this guy most likely:
Make India Ukraine 2.0
If there is something like an Article 5 mutual defence provision, it would mean that an attack on India would be considered an attack on all of the NATO countries and they will be obligated to take steps to come to India's defence.What will India gain by being in NATO Plus. I mean seriously can someone please elaborate?