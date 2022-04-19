India to be fastest-growing economy globally in both 2022 and 2023: IMF

INDIAPOSITIVE
Its not that what they say will always be correct, but we’ll remain fastest growing major economy in the world anyways.We need to see Q1 2022 real growth first that for India will come up in late May. I dont know why they put India GDP growth so high despite Q 4 2021 shows around 5 % growth.
We will see real figure soon, I will save this thread, my prediction India economic growth will not far from Q4 2021 figure which is around 5 %
I see bias in IMF as too many Indians are there
Here, there are 2 Indians out of 4 IMF analysts in this recent IMF livestreaming
Like they have revised the GDP forcast for FY 2021-22 from 8.5 pc to 9.2 pc, they will revise this figure as well in upward direction. India is all set to rise at 15 pc in GDP market price for coming 2 to 3 decades. India sill bd the only major country to surplus skilled manpower. Rest of the world will face the deficit of skilled manpower.
india will grow at 9 to 10 pc from 2024 for aearstleast 25 years.