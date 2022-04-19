India to be fastest-growing economy globally in both 2022 and 2023: IMF

We need to see Q1 2022 real growth first that for India will come up in late May. I dont know why they put India GDP growth so high despite Q 4 2021 shows around 5 % growth.We will see real figure soon, I will save this thread, my prediction India economic growth will not far from Q4 2021 figure which is around 5 %I see bias in IMF as too many Indians are thereHere, there are 2 Indians out of 4 IMF analysts in this recent IMF livestreaming