India to be fastest-growing economy globally in both 2022 and 2023: IMF

Jul 25, 2013
We need to see Q1 2022 real growth first that for India will come up in late May. I dont know why they put India GDP growth so high despite Q 4 2021 shows around 5 % growth.

We will see real figure soon, I will save this thread, my prediction India economic growth will not far from Q4 2021 figure which is around 5 %

I see bias in IMF as too many Indians are there

Here, there are 2 Indians out of 4 IMF analysts in this recent IMF livestreaming

 
Jul 26, 2021
Indos said:
We need to see Q1 2022 real growth first that for India will come up in late May. I dont know why they put India GDP growth so high despite Q 4 2021 shows around 5 % growth.

We will see real figure soon, I will save this thread, my prediction India economic growth will not far from Q4 2021 figure which is around 5 %

I see bias in IMF as too many Indians are there

Here, there are 2 Indians out of 4 IMF analysts in this recent IMF livestreaming

Its not that what they say will always be correct, but we’ll remain fastest growing major economy in the world anyways.
 
Surya 1

Aug 6, 2016
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516403490544750594

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516404858013683719
Like they have revised the GDP forcast for FY 2021-22 from 8.5 pc to 9.2 pc, they will revise this figure as well in upward direction. India is all set to rise at 15 pc in GDP market price for coming 2 to 3 decades. India sill bd the only major country to surplus skilled manpower. Rest of the world will face the deficit of skilled manpower.

Sudarshan said:
Its not that what they say will always be correct, but we’ll remain fastest growing major economy in the world anyways.
india will grow at 9 to 10 pc from 2024 for aearstleast 25 years.
 
Nov 9, 2009
Every Indian on this forum has just one thing in their mind.

c423ead81ad1c1e2ce1920300bf33953--plaid-kiss.jpg
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516403490544750594

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516404858013683719
Sudarshan said:
Its not that what they say will always be correct, but we’ll remain fastest growing major economy in the world anyways.
Surya 1 said:
Like they have revised the GDP forcast for FY 2021-22 from 8.5 pc to 9.2 pc, they will revise this figure as well in upward direction. India is all set to rise at 15 pc in GDP market price for coming 2 to 3 decades. India sill bd the only major country to surplus skilled manpower. Rest of the world will face the deficit of skilled manpower.



india will grow at 9 to 10 pc from 2024 for aearstleast 25 years.
Big mouth Indians being Indians.

Nothing new here.

Talk big and under deliver.

That is the story of India.
 
Mar 30, 2013
I remember reading in PDF that Bangladesh will grow faster than India for foreseeable future? :unsure:
 

