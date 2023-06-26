What's new

India to be fastest-growing economy for next three years: S&P Global Ratings

India is likely to grow at 6.7% for the next three years, retaining its tag as the fastest-growing major economy, said S&P Global Ratings in its latest report Monday.

Read more at:
economictimes.indiatimes.com

S&P Global Ratings predicts that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the next three years, with a growth rate of 6.7%. The report projected a recovery for India's economy with a growth rate of 6% for the current fiscal year, with further growth expected to reach 6.9% in FY25...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673217091720101889
 

