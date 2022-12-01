What's new

India to assume G20 presidency from today

India will assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping today. The Group of 20 (G20) is a premier forum comprising 19 of the world’s largest advanced and developing economies, as well as the European Union, which meets every year to discuss their most pressing global issues.

For next year's Summit, India's objectives include the supply of affordable technology for sustainable environmental development, highlighting the digital transformation of the country.

India to assume G20 presidency from today; 100 monuments to be illuminated

On this occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar's Shankaracharya temple to Delhi's Red Fort to Thanjavur's Great living Chola temple.
