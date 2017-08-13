India to add 35,000 troops along China border as tensions simmer

"Preparing for a long haul in the Eastern Ladakh sector in extreme winters, the Indian Army has deployed 35,000 troops there who have already done tenures in high altitude and cold conditions.The Indian troops deployed there are mentally prepared for tackling the weather and terrain. “We are preparing to provide extreme cold weather portable cabins for around 35,000 troops that have been deployed in the Eastern Ladakh sector,” government sources told ANI.“Our soldiers deployed there have already done a tenure or two in Siachen, Eastern Ladakh or Northeast and they are physically and mentally prepared for a longer deployment there,” they said.





For the winter deployment, the Army already has a sizeable stock of clothes and habitat for troops as the Indian army deploys troops. Months of June, July, and August are considered to be the best time for stocking winter rations and ammunition.

China is mounting multi prong pressure on India, how long will it be able to sustain the financial costs involved in the land,air and sea deployments. As Indian economy is facing a massive downturn ,the timing of Chinese activities along the LAC has certainly put India on the receiving ends. A

PROLONGED

deployment and procurement strategy will

HURT

India badly for times to come.



