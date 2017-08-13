What's new

India to add 35,000 troops along China border as tensions simmer

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Multiple Indian sources are sharing the news of a large scale IA deployments along the LAC.
"Preparing for a long haul in the Eastern Ladakh sector in extreme winters, the Indian Army has deployed 35,000 troops there who have already done tenures in high altitude and cold conditions.The Indian troops deployed there are mentally prepared for tackling the weather and terrain. “We are preparing to provide extreme cold weather portable cabins for around 35,000 troops that have been deployed in the Eastern Ladakh sector,” government sources told ANI.“Our soldiers deployed there have already done a tenure or two in Siachen, Eastern Ladakh or Northeast and they are physically and mentally prepared for a longer deployment there,” they said.
For the winter deployment, the Army already has a sizeable stock of clothes and habitat for troops as the Indian army deploys troops. Months of June, July, and August are considered to be the best time for stocking winter rations and ammunition.

https://www.defenceaviationpost.com...d-already-acclimatised-to-high-altitude-cold/
https://www.latestly.com/india/news...-what-chinese-have-brought-there-1928779.html
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...r-as-tensions-simmer/articleshow/77256468.cms
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1288841422477516807
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1288796462575362048

China is mounting multi prong pressure on India, how long will it be able to sustain the financial costs involved in the land,air and sea deployments. As Indian economy is facing a massive downturn ,the timing of Chinese activities along the LAC has certainly put India on the receiving ends. A PROLONGED deployment and procurement strategy will HURT India badly for times to come.:pakistan::china:




 
ayodhyapati

ayodhyapati

Jul 28, 2020
that is natural . well done .
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
Good. Keep the Indian military bogged down against the Chinese border.
:china:

Time for Pakistan to provoke skirmishes in Indian Occupied Kashmir and make it Hell for Indian military.
:pakistan:
 
G

Globenim

Aug 19, 2011
And we will never hear about them again because everytime India gets its butt kicked it suddenly back to thousands of Chinese outnumbering a handful brave Indian warriors who never had a chance yet vigilanty fought against all odds and inflicted reportedly hundred times more damage to China so its not actually a loss.
 
