India threatens Pakistan while Pak Army targets political leadership in press conference

Just shows how the Army leadership's priorities are completely skewed and it's professionalism and competence (at the leadership level) in complete shambles when the DG of Inter Services Intelligence and DG of it's public relations arm hold a long, rambling press conference specifically to target, malign and abuse the most popular politician and political party in Pakistan ... while the Indians threaten to take Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir by force.

And to hide said Army incompetence, the Indian threat is barely being covered in the Pakistani media, with full coverage given to this absurd and incompetent press conference that is outright meddling and political interference by the Army leadership - court martials and dishonorable dismissals are in order at this point.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585612808195956736

 

