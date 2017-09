But share of nuclear energy generation stagnates globally, and several countries shut down nuclear reactors in 2017

India is third in the world in the number of nuclear reactors being installed, at six, while China is leading at 20, the World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2017, released this month, shows. The number of nuclear reactor units under construction is, however, declining globally for the fourth year in a row, from 68 reactors at the end of 2013 to 53 by mid-2017, the report says.

Financial crisis



French bailout