What's new

India thinking of restoring article 370 in Kashmir

Do you think India will restore article 370 in Kashmir ?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 15 100.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
3,993
0
1,851
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
It's increasingly being recognised that scrapping of article 370 by BJP government was the biggest blunder that India did and has costed India dearly. They have so far lost over 1000sq km land to China and are on the verge of losing more territory to China.

This blunder has also brought China and Pakistan closer than ever. Not to forget that impact it had on Indian occupied Kashmiris where the hatred is enormous. India is wasting massive resources to keep the forces on ground with morale in boots. Indian occupied Kashmir is the world's most militarised zone in the world.


I have created the thread to engage people n the subject and poll your opinion.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,213
-1
570
Country
India
Location
India
No, 370 will never be restored.

What is still on the table is to restore statehood to J&K which will probably happen eventually.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,322
-29
2,010
Country
India
Location
United States
Chakar The Great said:
It's increasingly being recognised that scrapping of article 370 by BJP government was the biggest blunder that India did and has costed India dearly. They have so far lost over 1000sq km land to China and are on the verge of losing more territory to China.

This blunder has also brought China and Pakistan closer than ever. Not to forget that impact it had on Indian occupied Kashmiris where the hatred is enormous. India is wasting massive resources to keep the forces on ground with morale in boots. Indian occupied Kashmir is the world's most militarised zone in the world.


I have created the thread to engage people n the subject and poll your opinion.
Click to expand...
India has captured equal amount on land, that Chinese claim as their own on the South Bank of Pangang Tso.
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
289
0
275
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They cannot afford to back peddle now, especially when they have built such a macho, super-nationalist image in their "country".
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,794
3
3,317
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chakar The Great said:
It's increasingly being recognised that scrapping of article 370 by BJP government was the biggest blunder that India did and has costed India dearly. They have so far lost over 1000sq km land to China and are on the verge of losing more territory to China.

This blunder has also brought China and Pakistan closer than ever. Not to forget that impact it had on Indian occupied Kashmiris where the hatred is enormous. India is wasting massive resources to keep the forces on ground with morale in boots. Indian occupied Kashmir is the world's most militarised zone in the world.


I have created the thread to engage people n the subject and poll your opinion.
Click to expand...
Pointless. Only conventional warfare can change the situation in Kashmir.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,115
-19
19,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Osiris said:
India has captured equal amount on land, that Chinese claim as their own on the South Bank of Pangang Tso.
Click to expand...
Bas kar Yaar

Why are you people humilating yourselves with this bullshit

Their is more honour in admitting defeat and planning for the future then the bullshit you Hindus get up to
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,008
-10
4,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No amount of political bickering will ever solve the Kashmir issue. Only might will resolve it. Be it a two-front war or Pakistan has to do on its own. Or Else the status quo is in India's favor, they will be happy to convert modern-day LOC into International Border.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,847
17
3,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HttpError said:
No amount of political bickering will ever solve the Kashmir issue. Only might will resolve it. Be it a two-front war or Pakistan has to do on its own. Or Else the status quo is in India's favor, they will be happy to convert modern-day LOC into International Border.
Click to expand...
That exactly what they are trying to do. Offer back to the Kashmiri people what was the old status quo and make the LOC the international border with the help of some local politicians. What’s to stop them from doing quietly what they have already started loudly, demographic shift and other means to irreversibly change the occupied territory. Even now they are probably building settlements for the population they are moving in.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,322
-29
2,010
Country
India
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
Bas kar Yaar

Why are you people humilating yourselves with this bullshit

Their is more honour in admitting defeat and planning for the future then the bullshit you Hindus get up to
Click to expand...
indianexpress.com

China insists Indians vacate Chushul heights, India says clear Pangong north

Sources said Delhi is insisting on simultaneous withdrawal of forces from the Pangong north bank — where Chinese troops have crossed the point which India says marks the LAC — and advanced Indian positions on the south bank to mutually agreed locations
indianexpress.com

You don't believe me then listen to what Chinese are saying.

On the night of Aug 29 -30..India captured heights all the way up to where Finger 8 will correspond too but on the South Bank of Pangang Tso.

China claims territory up to Finger 2 on North Bank of Pangang Tso and corresponding territory on the South Bank (if a straight line were drawn across the lake).

Currently Indian sits on Finger 4 on North bank and up till territory corresponding to Finger 8 on South bank.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,984
0
3,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It will be political end of modi, if he goes back. So no, India won't go back on the decision, until something huge militarily happens. Not a war like situation but an actual war.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
28,307
-25
19,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
No, 370 will never be restored.

What is still on the table is to restore statehood to J&K which will probably happen eventually.
Click to expand...
It would have never happened on the first place, if Pakistani pilots had ignored mysterious orders of not firing missiles on 27th February 2019
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,256
7
9,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Restoration of BJP after so much bloodshed will be the End of BJP and Modi. This situation can only be reversed if a war erupts and India is forced on table to concede this demand.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,115
-19
19,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Osiris said:
indianexpress.com

China insists Indians vacate Chushul heights, India says clear Pangong north

Sources said Delhi is insisting on simultaneous withdrawal of forces from the Pangong north bank — where Chinese troops have crossed the point which India says marks the LAC — and advanced Indian positions on the south bank to mutually agreed locations
indianexpress.com

You don't believe me then listen to what Chinese are saying.

On the night of Aug 29 -30..India captured heights all the way up to where Finger 8 will correspond too but on the South Bank of Pangang Tso.

China claims territory up to Finger 2 on North Bank of Pangang Tso and corresponding territory on the South Bank (if a straight line were drawn across the lake).

Currently Indian sits on Finger 4 on North bank and up till territory corresponding to Finger 8 on South bank.
Click to expand...
Listen to what Chinese allegedly are saying in Indian newspapers..

Because as we all know Indian media is the epitome of honesty

Stop, just stop


Keep this BULLSHIT for your hindutva WhatsApp groups, don't bring this shit into a defence forum as reality

It's tiresome after a bit
 
Last edited:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,844
1
10,250
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Osiris said:
India has captured equal amount on land, that Chinese claim as their own on the South Bank of Pangang Tso.
Click to expand...
provide the evidence, because if the Chinese find that Indian soldiers are on their land they will give a good kicking and throw the Indian soldiers into a river.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
557
1
1,533
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chakar The Great said:
It's increasingly being recognised that scrapping of article 370 by BJP government was the biggest blunder that India did and has costed India dearly. They have so far lost over 1000sq km land to China and are on the verge of losing more territory to China.

This blunder has also brought China and Pakistan closer than ever. Not to forget that impact it had on Indian occupied Kashmiris where the hatred is enormous. India is wasting massive resources to keep the forces on ground with morale in boots. Indian occupied Kashmir is the world's most militarised zone in the world.


I have created the thread to engage people n the subject and poll your opinion.
Click to expand...
This is a hard one to answer, I think they will not, but, if they wish to see some level of peace then they will have to.
No peace will come until the full resolution of the Kashmir dispute. But, as things stand the last 70 years will feel a lot more peaceful, then the next 70 years.
At least with the restoration, I think the pro India political parties will have something to sell. otherwise they will never be able to face the Kashmiri people with dignity. And, in the long run, more and more people will turn against India. It is easy to control the body, but not the mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Featured Mainstream Kashmiri parties forge alliance to restore region's autonomy
Replies
9
Views
953
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Meengla
Indian Occupied Kashmir Politician: Kashmir is Not India's Palestine
Replies
14
Views
1K
Meengla
Meengla
beijingwalker
'Kashmiris Do Not Feel Indian, Today They'd Rather Have the Chinese Rule Them': Farooq Abdullah
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Jyotish
‘Talks between India, Pakistan, China vital for peace in Kashmir’: M.M. Ansari
Replies
1
Views
409
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan Ka Beta
“Based on past experience I would expect to see armed conflict grow,” says ex-Kashmir interlocutor
Replies
4
Views
580
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top