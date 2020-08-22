India thinking of restoring article 370 in Kashmir

It's increasingly being recognised that scrapping of article 370 by BJP government was the biggest blunder that India did and has costed India dearly. They have so far lost over 1000sq km land to China and are on the verge of losing more territory to China.



This blunder has also brought China and Pakistan closer than ever. Not to forget that impact it had on Indian occupied Kashmiris where the hatred is enormous. India is wasting massive resources to keep the forces on ground with morale in boots. Indian occupied Kashmir is the world's most militarised zone in the world.





I have created the thread to engage people n the subject and poll your opinion.