I want this thread to be a serious study into the historical and present us of terrorism [within it's political and normative meaning] as a instrument of state policy. Pakistan is often cited as a conspicious and only example of this. I want to rebut this canard so that members are better informed to defend Pakistan. Most states have used terrorism as a instrument of policy at times when it suited them. I would ask the Mods to help keep this thread clean and ensure it becomes a educative source for all on this subject.To get the ball rolling I want to put our neighbour India in the dock simply because most of the accussation against Pakistan as 'terroristan' emanates from there. To begin with this I want to look at Indian covert and overt support to Tamil Tigers of Sri Lanka.The Tamil Tigers were one of the most destructive, lethal terror group of recent times. They invented the use of suicide bomber and long before Islamists decided to chase 72 virgins the Hindu Tamil Tigers were sending many of their own to better reincarnation. The Indian state under Indira Gandhi and later Rajiv Gandhi helped the Sri Lankan Tigers in early 1980s.Source: https://bura.brunel.ac.uk/bitstream/2438/13366/1/FulltextThesis.pdf Source: New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/1995/09/24/world/the-rebels-in-sri-lanka-find-allies-in-india.html Source: https://uk.reuters.com/article/idUKCOL223047 Just to place the Tamil Tiger insurgency against the Sri Lankan state it cost nearly 60,000 dead Sri Lankans and Indians. It is often regarded as one of the most bloody conflicts of recent times. It saw the first effective use of suicide bombers including female bombers. 28,708 killed40,107 wounded [7] 1,200 killed(Indian Peace Keeping Force) [8] 27,000+ killed [9] [10] [11] 11,644 captured [12] 100,000+ killed overall (estimate) [13] 800,000 displaced at peak in 2001 [14] As is the case often. The Frankenstien monster in the form of the terrorist Tamil Tigers turned against India in what is called as classic case of "blowback". In May 1991 Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was blown away by a female Tamil suicide bomber.Thenmozhi RajaratnamThe assassination was carried out by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, also known as Dhanu. She was a member of the Sri Lankan separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (Tamil Tigers).Thenmozhi was 17 years old when she carried out the assassination.