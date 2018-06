My experiences so far are mixed.

Its very secure and helping at majority of places.

But at certain places the staring eyes and giggles are nasty.

But its not much different then most crowded western cities too in that regard.



Dirty nuts are in every society, as society moves from male dominant to equality, the cases that went unreported previously will get reported as females will have courage to take this upto law and fight for dignity.

Every developing country has to go through it.



On the other hand, I find India media loving to sensationalize everything. Probably in given competition thats how they sell news. And they forget that this kind of sensationalization many times makes life more difficult for the survivor.







Rapes are more in region where there is deprivation of male female interactions.



In USA majority of rape cases are outcome of failed relationship. Many times its a way to earn something out of relationship gone sour.

