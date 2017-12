Yaar idont get this excuse as mentioned in news report that Indians have suppressed sexuality. As in what sense? They have bollywood which is so shameless , i mean what levels of nudity and intimacy they have not shown, their young urban men and women follow western lifestyles, even in villages they dont have any strict religious edicts preventing them from oremarital relations, so where exactly is the suppressed sexuality coming from?



I think its more of a psychological and lust issue, and promotion of nud-ity thru bollywood.



They show very beautiful and hot barely dressed women in their extremely vulgar songs to rouse these men , they get horny and jump on about anything that moves plus one reason is the skewed men vs women ratio which is getting more skewed in mens favor as foeticide is so common. Plus Indians have no civilizational history and sense of civilization, even more sad is indian muslim men are becoming part of this gang culture which is extremely disgusting

Click to expand...