India the biggest failed state banana republic of the globe

India is the biggest failed state country banana republic of the globe with 2/3rd of its territory ruled by insurgents separatists freedom fighters criminal gangs etc where rapes take place every minute where foreign tourists are not safe from pick pockets rapes exploitation harassment etc where 700 million people out of 1.1 billion people live below poverty lines india which has the biggest slum population and india which is the biggest slum country of the world where people can't eat what they feel like beef etc you will be killed if you eat beef in india where the most number of riots takes place in the world is india