What's new

India the biggest failed state banana republic of the globe

A

Ali_14

FULL MEMBER
Jan 10, 2023
324
-1
222
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
India is the biggest failed state country banana republic of the globe with 2/3rd of its territory ruled by insurgents separatists freedom fighters criminal gangs etc where rapes take place every minute where foreign tourists are not safe from pick pockets rapes exploitation harassment etc where 700 million people out of 1.1 billion people live below poverty lines india which has the biggest slum population and india which is the biggest slum country of the world where people can't eat what they feel like beef etc you will be killed if you eat beef in india where the most number of riots takes place in the world is india
 
L

legacytiger18

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 9, 2023
43
0
41
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_14 said:
India is the biggest failed state country banana republic of the globe with 2/3rd of its territory ruled by insurgents separatists freedom fighters criminal gangs etc where rapes take place every minute where foreign tourists are not safe from pick pockets rapes exploitation harassment etc where 700 million people out of 1.1 billion people live below poverty lines india which has the biggest slum population and india which is the biggest slum country of the world where people can't eat what they feel like beef etc you will be killed if you eat beef in india where the most number of riots takes place in the world is india
Click to expand...
I have not seen even one incident in india since past 10 years :),
 
S

suresh1773

FULL MEMBER
Jun 1, 2014
1,663
-9
772
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_14 said:
India is the biggest failed state country banana republic of the globe with 2/3rd of its territory ruled by insurgents separatists freedom fighters criminal gangs etc where rapes take place every minute where foreign tourists are not safe from pick pockets rapes exploitation harassment etc where 700 million people out of 1.1 billion people live below poverty lines india which has the biggest slum population and india which is the biggest slum country of the world where people can't eat what they feel like beef etc you will be killed if you eat beef in india where the most number of riots takes place in the world is india
Click to expand...
Was the OP written by you. Mean while Sweden has closed its Embassy in Islamabad due to security concerns.
 
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
782
-4
1,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bro I hate the Pajeets here and everywhere more than you or anyone. They’re solving their problems while we’re busy being destructive as usual. This is a stupid thread
 
A

Ali_14

FULL MEMBER
Jan 10, 2023
324
-1
222
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
One more thing no toilets in india people openly defecating in public people of india shitting in public with lack of toilets in india
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
4,380
-48
3,129
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_14 said:
One more thing no toilets in india people openly defecating in public people of india shitting in public with lack of toilets in india
Click to expand...
You would not have posed this if you realize Pakistan is still not polio free and know how polio spreads.:-)
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,657
4
3,374
Country
India
Location
India
Ali_14 said:
India is the biggest failed state country banana republic of the globe with 2/3rd of its territory ruled by insurgents separatists freedom fighters criminal gangs etc where rapes take place every minute where foreign tourists are not safe from pick pockets rapes exploitation harassment etc where 700 million people out of 1.1 billion people live below poverty lines india which has the biggest slum population and india which is the biggest slum country of the world where people can't eat what they feel like beef etc you will be killed if you eat beef in india where the most number of riots takes place in the world is india
Click to expand...
I can see that Pakistan has developed it's own version of Chat GPT
 
B

Burnol_Wala

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 27, 2023
45
-1
36
Country
India
Location
Australia
LOL OP is funny and delusional ,living in a bhikaari country but still calling others banana, India is not run by DHA army . keep praying you don't default in coming months, you are in no position to compare urself with us:p::p:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

R
India Emerges the Biggest Winner of the Ukraine War and Growing US-China Tensions
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
4K
Tempest
T
beijingwalker
Mapping the World’s Forests: How Green is Your Country and Our Globe?
2
Replies
19
Views
845
Indos
Indos
Khalil-PTI
its right time to leave failed State Banana republic
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
166
Views
7K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
ghazi52
Banana republic?
Replies
14
Views
699
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
Signalian
The Farce of Indian Secular Republic : From Secularization to Hinduization
Replies
9
Views
418
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom