Identifying ninety percent of those living with HIV in India

Ensuring ninety percent of those living with HIV in India receive treatment

Aiming for sustained viral load suppression in ninety percent of HIV-positive Indians

““It is time to focus on future challenges and invigorate research in key areas including better diagnosis to identify the maximum number of HIV-infected persons and expanding ART coverage, developing a vaccine and new treatments to alleviate the need for lifelong ART and finally, preventing new cases of HIV infection.””