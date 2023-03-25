What's new

India tests Rajistan Civilian preparedness against IAF

Three missiles misfired during Indian army exercise in Rajasthan: report

Defence spokesperson says investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.
Most Indian analyst said some time ago that they tested Nuclear armed Pakistans air defenses by using a non nuclear capable supersonic cruise missile the Brahmose.

They are at it again and this time they were teeing Indian civilian preparedness against the IAF .

These IAF hero’s that conducted this test will be honored by a court martial and termination just like the last group. The goverment will further honor them by eating their pensions.

