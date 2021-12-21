What's new

India tests Pralay missile. Is counter to Pakistan Fatah-1 missile

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,951
-44
4,273
Country
India
Location
India
These missiles are very aptly named.

Perhaps one of the few missiles which has a lot of probability to be used even in a conventional war.

500 Kms is more than enough to attack Pakistani positions without even crossing the IB.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,972
52
21,925
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The most fear-a****** at this moment could be IAF.... their helikaptar helikaaptaarrrr and phutarjets like Susu30 and its doggy patches walay vemaan-nandhan pilots under extreme threat ....
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
8,827
4
14,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stealth said:
The most fear-a****** at this moment could be IAF.... their helikaptar helikaaptaarrrr and phutarjets like Susu30 and its doggy patches walay vemaan-nandhan pilots under extreme threat ....
Click to expand...
India is, in fact, fighting its own insecurities and fears, from China, by carrying out these tests and then propagating them on media. :lol:
 
