India tests Pralay missile. Is counter to Pakistan Fatah-1 missile and similar Chinese TBM.
Range upto 500 km with 500 kg payload.
Each launcher has two missiles and misisle are of a silimar class as Iskander latest versions.
Huge huge threat for Pak and Chinese HQ-9, S-400, S-300 etc.
