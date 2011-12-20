What's new

India tests hypersonic vehicle

Tair-Lahoti

Tair-Lahoti

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 28, 2019
72
0
63
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted a test launch of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

The HSTDV hypersonic missile demonstrator was successfully launched at 1127 Hours on June 12 from Launch Pad 4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

HSTDV is powered by a scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) engine which enables it to cruise at Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound). Since ramjet engines can only work at higher speeds, the HSTDV vehicle is mounted on a solid rocket motor, which will take it to a required altitude and speed. When the vehicle attains sufficient speed, it will be released from the launch vehicle.

Various radars, telemetry stations and electro optical tracking sensors tracked the vehicle through its course and the data has been collected and will be analysed to validate the critical technologies, said an Indian Ministry of Defence statement.

The test flight was conducted to prove a number of critical technologies for futuristic missions, the statement added.

With the test flight, Indian joined an elite league of four nations with capability to develop hypersonic missiles with the others being USA, Russia and China.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,202
0
8,633
Country
China
Location
United States
Indian version is different than Chinese version, which is a waverider glider.

Scramjet takes up additional room in the vehicle for the airbreathing engine and limits its altitude to those at which airbreathing engines can work at. Gliders don't have their own power, but still can reach very high speeds from gravity alone after being boosted, and have the advantage of being all payload.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I India might test Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) again Indian Defence Forum 3
Zapper India successfully test fires hypersonic cruise missile Indian Defence Forum 61
R First test of INDIA's Hypersonic Tech Demo Vehicle, was a failure Indian Defence Forum 10
I No, India's hypersonic air vehicle test was not a success Indian Defence Forum 21
Anik101 India test fires hypersonic missile. Indian Defence Forum 68
Srinivas India’s first Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle being tested Indian Defence Forum 193
praveen007 FUTURE STRIKE: India's hypersonic vehicle (HSTDV) ready for ground tests Indian Defence Forum 41
Valar. India's use of less accurate coronavirus tests raise concerns COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
CrazyZ India's use of less accurate coronavirus tests raise concerns Central & South Asia 1
Zapper Skyroot India’s first private company to test upper-stage rocket engine Technology & Science 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top