India test fires Sahurya Ballistic Missile

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...apable-shaurya-missile/videoshow/78463948.cms


India today successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile off the coast of Odisha which can strike targets at around 800 kms. The new version of the missile would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class. According to sources, the Shaurya Missile would be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile.
After 400 KM BRAMHMOS latest test another milestone achieved....

