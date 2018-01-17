What's new

India test-fires long range Pinaka rocket system, will be deployed to counter China

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,485
20
13,461
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1604505101778.png



India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the enhanced version of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system (MRLS). Indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the enhanced Pinaka along with guidance Pinaka will cover the range between 60 to 90 kilometres and will be deployed by the Indian Army.


The test-flight was carried out from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The DRDO said that this new rocket system has a longer range with reduced length compared to the earlier variant (Mk-1), which will now be phased out. The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based laboratories of DRDO, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).


A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives,” the DRDO said after the test-fire.

All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) which confirmed the flight performance, it further said.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-1 rockets. While Mk-1 had a range of 36 km, this enhanced variant can hit a target 45 to 60 km away and has been developed as per requirements of the Indian Army.

The DRDO had last year tested guided Pinaka rocket system which has a range of 70-90 km, but this improved version of Mk-1, which was test-fired today, can fill a critical gap of hitting targets that are not so far away. The guided Pinaka is more of a missile that can be pin-pointed on the target.


“The enhanced Pinaka has been developed to counter the People’s Liberation Army threat in East Ladakh with the Chinese deploying large number of rocket regiments in support of artillery guns. The rocket regiments are central to Chinese war fighting for saturation bombardment of the targets. The enhanced Pinaka and guided Pinaka have both been cleared for deployment on the borders,”said a senior DRDO official.

www.hindustantimes.com

India test-fires long range Pinaka rocket system, will be deployed to counter China

Pinaka rockets are part of the multi-barrel rocket launcher systems which are already being used by the Army and have been successfully deployed in operations in both China and Pakistan.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
F

FlashGordon

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 30, 2020
3
0
5
Country
India
Location
India
India needs these in thousands.....but it will take a decade to get these numbers.

Why do news analyst act so dumb ? They think readers are dumb? You test today. Enemy is or border and fight may erupt as we type.....and they think testing something now is equivalent to phtting these in numbers on the field.

When will we grow up and publish things that makes sense.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,485
20
13,461
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FlashGordon said:
Why do news analyst act so dumb ? They think readers are dumb? You test today. Enemy is or border and fight may erupt as we type.....and they think testing something now is equivalent to phtting these in numbers on the field.

When will we grow up and publish things that makes sense.
Click to expand...
I totally agree with you on this, maybe the purpose is just to fool the lay man.
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,386
-3
3,087
FlashGordon said:
India needs these in thousands.....but it will take a decade to get these numbers.

Why do news analyst act so dumb ? They think readers are dumb? You test today. Enemy is or border and fight may erupt as we type.....and they think testing something now is equivalent to phtting these in numbers on the field.

When will we grow up and publish things that makes sense.
Click to expand...
Stop taking drugs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tipu7
Deterrence consistency and counters against evolving Cold Start Doctrine
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
Sankpal
Russian weapons that India could deploy in war
Replies
5
Views
956
egodoc222
egodoc222
ashok321
Russian weapons that India could deploy in war
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
SrNair
S
OrionHunter
Most powerful weapons of The Indian Milirary
Replies
4
Views
3K
black-hawk_101
black-hawk_101
monitor
Top 10 most Powerful Weapons of Indian Military
2
Replies
23
Views
5K
GURU DUTT
GURU DUTT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top