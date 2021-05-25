India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content

22.05.2021

The Indian government has slammed the posts as "completely false," with officials concerned that the term "Indian variant" could hurt the country's reputation.

What did the Indian government say?

COVID-19: Indian experts, advisers blame government

What are officials calling the variants?

UK: Indian virus variant spreading rapidly

Modi administration under fire

Rural India sees COVID cases and deaths going unrecorded