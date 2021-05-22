India tells social media firms to remove 'India variant' from content
.... they were happy to call it the Wuhan virus, but upset the variant is alled an India variant.. NO OTHER coutry has asked for this - not Brazil, or the UK (kent variant).
Covid: India tells social media firms to remove 'India variant' from content
Platforms are told to take down all content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.
