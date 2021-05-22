What's new

India tells social media firms to remove 'India variant' from content

www.bbc.co.uk

Covid: India tells social media firms to remove 'India variant' from content

Platforms are told to take down all content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.
www.bbc.co.uk



.... they were happy to call it the Wuhan virus, but upset the variant is alled an India variant.. NO OTHER coutry has asked for this - not Brazil, or the UK (kent variant).
 
