  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

India taps S-70B for MRH negotiations

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Major Shaitan Singh, Dec 8, 2014.

  Dec 8, 2014 #1
    Major Shaitan Singh

    Major Shaitan Singh SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,543
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +47 / 6,268 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    India will enter negotiations with Sikorsky for 16 S-70B Seahawk helicopters for the country’s long-running Multi-Role Helicopter (MRH) requirement.

    “Negotiations will now begin to procure 16 S-70B Seahawk helicopters, with an option for eight additional aircraft, along with a complete logistics support and training program,” says Sikorsky in a statement.

    The helicopters will be equipped for the antisubmarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (AsuW) roles, serving both from warships and land bases.

    In an interview with Flightglobal in November, the president of Sikorsky’s defence business, Sam Metha, said that its India offer would be similar to the teaming model used in its sale of 109 S-70s to Turkey, in that India will have broad remit to integrate locally-developed systems aboard the helicopter.

    In regard to offsets it will offer related to the India programme, Mehta said the company is looking at supportability and follow on support.

    “We want to make sure there is organic support capability in India,” he said. “Logistics to and from India could be challenging, and maritime helicopters place a high emphasis on availability.”

    Sikorksy’s main rival for the MRH requirement was the NH Industries NH90.

    Mehta adds that Sikorsky is also interested in New Delhi’s follow on Naval Multi-Role Helicopter (NMRH) competition for over 120 naval helicopters.

    ​India taps S-70B for MRH negotiations - 12/8/2014 - Flight Global
     
  Aug 7, 2015 #2
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,541
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    ASW chopper deal stuck due to price escalation | Zee News
    Last Updated: Friday, August 7, 2015 - 19:51
    New Delhi: A deal for buying multi-role helicopters for the Indian Navy from US firm Sikorsky has not yet been finalised, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday, adding this was due to price escalation by the firm.

    "Procurement proposal for the helicopters is being processed in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedure and the request of Sikorsky for price escalation was not found acceptable by the Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC)," Parrikar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

    "The vendor has been informed accordingly," he added.

    India was to buy 16 Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk helicopters but following delays in inking the deal, the cost had increased from Rs 17.60 billion (USD 275 million) sanctioned by the Defence Ministry in 2007 to over Rs 50 billion.

    Sources added the the Defence Ministry has now ordered fresh negotiations.

    In December last year, the Indian Navy had selected the Sikorskys to fulfil its requirement of for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.
     
  Aug 7, 2015 #3
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,541
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Fresh negotiations with Sikorsky for naval helicopters: Manohar Parrikar - The Economic Times

    NEW DELHI: Defence Ministry has started fresh cost negotiations with the US firm Sikorsky for purchase of 16 multi-role naval helicopters, Lok Sabha was told today.

    In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the procurement proposal for the helicopters is being processed in accordance with the Defence Procurement procedure and the request for price escalation was not found acceptable by the Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC).


    "The vendor has been informed accordingly," he said.

    Defence sources said that fresh rounds of negotiations have started now and it has been made clear that the price cannot be escalated.

    In December last, the Navy had selected Sikorsky's S-70B Seahawk, a 10-tonne twin-engine helicopter with advanced anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare capability.

    The US firm was the only left in the fray after the "partial ban" on European company Finmeccanica.

    The "partial ban" was imposed on Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland that was involved in a Rs 3,550 crore VVIP helicopter deal controversy, in August last year.

    While imposing the ban on it, the Defence Acquisition Council had said it would not be able to take part in any future defence deals.

    Finmecccanica was part of consortium European NH 90 which had made a bid for the deal.

    The Seahawk is a naval variant of the US Army's Black Hawk UH 60 helicopter.

    The Navy had floated a tender for 16 helicopters with an option for another eight in 2008.

    Seahawk S-70B can be used for advanced anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare to take on underwater and over water threats.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 6:51 PM #4
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,541
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,369 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...fence-acquisition-council/article24780133.ece
    [​IMG]

    Representational image | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani


    In all, the DAC gave approvals for procurement deals worth approximately ₹46,000 crores.

    The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) that met on Saturday, cleared the procurement of 24 Multi Role Helicopters (MRH) for the Navy.

    In another decision, the DAC gave the formal approval for procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters at a cost of over ₹21,000 crores.

    “This is the first project under the MoD’s prestigious Strategic Partnership (SP) Model that aims at providing significant fillip to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

    SP model envisages indigenous manufacturing of major defence platforms by an Indian Strategic Partner under technology transfer from a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

    The validity of the DAC decision is 18 months, within which the Navy has to process the deal and the selected OEM will then tie up with a suitable Indian partner to manufacture the helicopters in India.

    This will be the pilot project under the SP model and pave the way for clarity on the other three projects in the pipeline, a defence official observed.

    Government to Government deal

    The 24 MRH will be procured under a Government to Government deal. The Navy has earlier selected the MH-60 MRH but the deal fell through due to price issues. The deal is estimated to cost about $1.8bn.

    An announcement on the purchase of the MRH is expected during the 2+2 talks scheduled to be held on September 6.

    [​IMG]

    Navy helicopter passes over Singapore naval frigate
    upload_2018-8-25_16-40-8.jpeg
     
