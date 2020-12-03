What's new

India -Taliban in Afghanistan is not much matter as compared to 1990s

There are many reasons that now Taliban if comes central power in Afghanistan then it will not be a security challenge to India as compared to the 1990s.

1. Border infiltration – As openly admitted by Musharraf (EX-Army chief) and NAWAZ (Ex-PM) that infiltration was happening in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir. It was also trained & supported by the Taliban and was also part of arm infiltrator.

In 2021- Most of the borders are already fenced and little chance for a high number of infiltration at the borders.

2. Less chance of repeating the same mistakes by Pakistan- during the cold war, Pakistan supported to Taliban against the USSR and provided all US-supplied arms to the Taliban, and provided the pieces of training in Pakistan. They also hosted lots of arms Talibani’s in Pakistan to use against the USSR and India.

In 2021- After doing massive clean-up by Pakistan army after 9-11, and losing the many own people & suffering bomb last attacks during the clean-up process. It is very little chance that Pakistan will repeat the same old mistakes.

3. India can improve its relationship with the Taliban.

In 2021- Since now, the Taliban is not a legitimate threat to India. India's government can easily improve its relationship with the Taliban. Trading and business will be moving forward further.

4. Benefits of a good relationship with Afghani people

In 2021- India has mostly invested to improve the infrastructure and development in Afghanistan. The reputation of India is not as an invader but a supporter. It will help to maintain a good relationship with Taliban and Afghanistan leaderships
 
Please try telling the Taliban that they have a good relationship with idol worshipping heathens. See what the response would be........ :disagree:..........After having defeated over 25 nations that invaded afghanistan including the most advanced and most powerful military superpower to have ever existed in the ENTIRE history of mankind, the Taliban regard indians as being lower than insects, rats and even excrement. In fact their beliefs in Islamic orthodoxy have been further increased by their victory over the americans...............:azn:
 
Oh my God. The conflicting narrative shows the absolute desperation of the indians. From Taliban are their buddies now to Taliban are being defeated in counter offensive to Taliban will be bogged down by militia to Taliban will wage war on Pakistan to Taliban don’t matter anymore :lol: :lol: :lol:
 
Taliban themselves have said they have no issues with India. Only the pakistanis are jumping up and down.
what conflicting narratives. Long before the Talibs took over we struck a deal with them. Whatever situation in afghanistan India will remain secure over there.
 
Aren’t you the one doing T minus 5 clownery :lol: :lol: :lol:
 
Whole india is pissing in the pants , everyone trying to satisfy other peee drinker, Mitrooo everything is ok , Taliban are our phaaarends not eneeemieees
 
We have a very rich foreign policy if you ask.

We can maintain a good and relationship close with Palestine and at the same time with Israel.

Even if you remember - Palestinian Authority had decided to recall its Ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, for sharing the stage with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

And, relationship with Israel is no secret...

Pakistanis still believe that Afghanistan will be their backyard once the :p::p:Taliban will come in power.

BUt they don't know, the situation is totally changed since 1990s.
 
Sure they don't........... :disagree:............but weren't indians also claiming 2 weeks ago that the americans would NEVER EVER leave afghanistan?............:disagree:
 
Your Taliban phobia is amusing :lol::lol::lol:
 
Three idiots : all is well
All is well
 
