India -Taliban in Afghanistan is not much matter as compared to 1990s

There are many reasons that now Taliban if comes central power in Afghanistan then it will not be a security challenge to India as compared to the 1990s.



1. Border infiltration – As openly admitted by Musharraf (EX-Army chief) and NAWAZ (Ex-PM) that infiltration was happening in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir. It was also trained & supported by the Taliban and was also part of arm infiltrator.



In 2021- Most of the borders are already fenced and little chance for a high number of infiltration at the borders.



2. Less chance of repeating the same mistakes by Pakistan- during the cold war, Pakistan supported to Taliban against the USSR and provided all US-supplied arms to the Taliban, and provided the pieces of training in Pakistan. They also hosted lots of arms Talibani’s in Pakistan to use against the USSR and India.



In 2021- After doing massive clean-up by Pakistan army after 9-11, and losing the many own people & suffering bomb last attacks during the clean-up process. It is very little chance that Pakistan will repeat the same old mistakes.



3. India can improve its relationship with the Taliban.



In 2021- Since now, the Taliban is not a legitimate threat to India. India's government can easily improve its relationship with the Taliban. Trading and business will be moving forward further.



4. Benefits of a good relationship with Afghani people



In 2021- India has mostly invested to improve the infrastructure and development in Afghanistan. The reputation of India is not as an invader but a supporter. It will help to maintain a good relationship with Taliban and Afghanistan leaderships