India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

They're only making it worse for Hindus, by continually interfering, intervening, interjecting into our internal issues.





Hindu don't get lynched to death in BD, no that happens on the other side of the border.







By repeatedly prodding us and attempting to patronise Bangladeshi Hindus, the government of India is inadvertently giving way to the idea that a Hindu is always an Indian agent.







Surely, the GoI can see what they're doing is wrong...... Can they now blame people with little patience and education when they presume all Hindus in Bangladesh are Indian agents whose loyalties lie with India ?





I mean seeing as India acts like their handler, could you blame people who think this way.....







Think about it India.