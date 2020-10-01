What's new

India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

Special CorrespondentNEW DELHI 07 NOVEMBER 2020 03:17 IST
UPDATED: 07 NOVEMBER 2020 01:22 IST

India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken up the issue of attack on a Hindu neighbourhood in the country where the majority community had accused members of the minority community of blasphemy. Of
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken up the issue of attack on a Hindu neighbourhood in the country where the majority community had accused members of the minority community of blasphemy. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the issue was being looked into by the Bangladesh government.

“Our High Commission is in close contact with the local authorities in Bangladesh. They have taken up this incident. We have been informed that the authorities in Bangladesh are investigating the outbreak of violence. They also remain vigilant to prevent any untoward disturbances,” said Mr. Srivastava.

The violence had broken out in Comilla in the eastern part of Bangladesh where mobs had attacked homes belonging to the minority Hindus after rumoured social media comments about the French cartoons of Prophet Mohammed became viral. The attack was filmed and was shared widely on social media platforms that added to the tension.

Bangladesh has since promised to look into the incident. Hefazat E Islam, a hardline Islamic outfit, has been agitating against the French cartoons of the Prophet which has created pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government.
 
Interference.
 
Did Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi taken up attack on minorities in India, Delhi riot issue and attack on Kashmiris to India? Just a curious question.
 
They're only making it worse for Hindus, by continually interfering, intervening, interjecting into our internal issues.


Hindu don't get lynched to death in BD, no that happens on the other side of the border.



By repeatedly prodding us and attempting to patronise Bangladeshi Hindus, the government of India is inadvertently giving way to the idea that a Hindu is always an Indian agent.



Surely, the GoI can see what they're doing is wrong...... Can they now blame people with little patience and education when they presume all Hindus in Bangladesh are Indian agents whose loyalties lie with India ?


I mean seeing as India acts like their handler, could you blame people who think this way.....



Think about it India.
 
