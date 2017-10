India takes on China at another battlefront: A Sri Lankan airport

Ironically, Sri Lanka may now hand over the airport to India so that it can repay the Chinese loan.

Not far from the loss-making airport built with Chinese loan is a vital link in the OBOR project—the deep-sea port of Hambantota. China recently got a 99-year lease for running the Hambantota Port.

Sri Lanka's handing over the loss-making airport to India will be a move against China's tightening noose of debt. For India, it will be a strategic challenge to China. It would send the message that China cannot have a free run in South Asia where India wants to be a dominant power.

After India stared China down at Doklam, it hopes smaller countries in the region would no longer be hesitant to balance China with India.

But China must be perturbed at India's challenge to its 'String of Pearls' policy which has gone unchallenged for a long time. If India is able to turn around the airport, it can encourage other smaller countries in the region to move from China to India.