What's new

India takes an aggressive stance on the Kashmir issue ahead of foreign minister Bilawal's upcoming visit

NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
673
-7
360
Country
India
Location
India
Ahead of Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to India, Union Government has reiterated its stand on Kashmir, saying the retrieval of the territory is very much on its agenda and that it will one day unite with Union of India.


-----------------------

Interesting diplomatic game being played here. There was also this a few months ago: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bjp-...side-pakistan-embassy-in-delhi-report.756650/
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,565
-3
2,759
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
NagaBaba said:
Ahead of Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to India, Union Government has reiterated its stand on Kashmir, saying the retrieval of the territory is very much on its agenda and that it will one day unite with Union of India.


-----------------------

Interesting diplomatic game being played here. There was also this a few months ago: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bjp-...side-pakistan-embassy-in-delhi-report.756650/
Click to expand...
you're the biggest threat/mess for the peace of subcontinent

Jai Terrorist Hind
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,729
1
2,426
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
In their dreams.
India does not possess the military might to take Kashmir, even if they continue amassing forces for the next 50 years.
It is simply unfeasible to take the land due to its terrain. Gilgit Baltistan even more so, which is likely their target for strangling CPEC
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
673
-7
360
Country
India
Location
India
White and Green with M/S said:
you're the biggest threat/mess for the peace of subcontinent

Jai Terrorist Hind
Click to expand...
there was also this just a couple days ago:


Pakistan seems to have toned down its Kashmir agenda ahead of the SCO Summit which will be attended by its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In an interview to Wion, Pakistan's deputy minister of foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Kashmir is not Pakistan's problem but an internationally-recognised dispute.

www.hindustantimes.com

'Kashmir Not Our Problem': Pak Govt's surprise remarks ahead of Bilawal's India visit

In an interview, Pak deputy minister of foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Kashmir isn't Pakistan's problem but an internationally-recognised dispute.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

------------------------------------------

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
4
Views
563
omegared
O
INDIAPOSITIVE
Maulana Fazl cancels India visit amid tensions
Replies
13
Views
502
villageidiot
villageidiot
H
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
5
Views
917
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India invites FM Bilawal for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting: reports
Replies
6
Views
700
Kuru
Kuru
Areesh
While Gadha Khor Noon League Focuses on Persecution of its Opponents, Bilawal's Training as Future Ruler of Pakistan Continues Successfully in USA
Replies
1
Views
437
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom