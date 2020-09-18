India Surrenders: Pulls back troops from south Pangong

hussain0216 said: Biden effect





Biden administration told India clearly their initial plan was to undo damage and confrontational policy of Trump and try to find some common ground with China, leaving india up shit creek without a paddle



U.S also knows india isn't some western democracy and is a increasingly divided communal state and can't be trusted and is only eager to stop humilation by the Chinese of India



But India will have to suck alot more American balls if it wants support

Mighty Lion said: Totally fantasy of yours.

There is absolutely not a single news agencies including Chinese or western ones that are saying this.



I challenege you to provide a reliable news source whoch states this.

(don't even bother trying as you will never succeed) Click to expand...

I agree with your outcomes but disagree with the reasoning. BOTH the Biden and Trump camps are FURIOUS that the indians backed down and refused to take on the Chinese after the Galwan Valley massacre of indian troops. The americans learnt the hard way that the indians cannot be depended on to fulfil american interests in containing China. Haven't you noticed the recent push by the americans to build up the Vietnamese, South Koreans and Japanese against the Chinese and promote anti-Chinese sentiment in those countries?Do you have ANY credibke evidence to refute his claims?