What's new

India Surrenders: Pulls back troops from south Pangong

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,594
0
3,489
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Mighty Lion said:
Totally made up.
BOTH India and China are pulling back their tanks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359482921090830336
Click to expand...

India has pulled back completely while Chinese only partially. India has finally given up after Biden administration showed cold shoulder to Modi G the great. Indian Army knows the humiliation , the disgraceful deaths, POW, the cost and yet another surrender.

India would portray that another diplomat win for India or a master stroke but every sane person knows that India stands defeated. We were waiting for the bloody nose after RAFFELES became part of might IAF, yet nothing happened.


Having said that war isn't over, real war will happen at the end of 2023 after Modi is re elected.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,006
-22
21,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Biden effect


Biden administration told India clearly their initial plan was to undo damage and confrontational policy of Trump and try to find some common ground with China, leaving india up shit creek without a paddle

U.S also knows india isn't some western democracy and is a increasingly divided communal state and can't be trusted and is only eager to stop humilation by the Chinese of India

But India will have to suck alot more American balls if it wants support
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
840
-2
957
Country
India
Location
India
I actually pity for china having to deal with this moron of a neighbor,that doesn't know where it stands,they are too low in lQ to realize reality and with the delusion ensnared by dumb Bollywood bravado, goes on provoking a real super power . China showed great restraint.

If India don't realise where it stands, China will again react, but that reaction will be much stronger, it's not the end.
 
Last edited:
Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2018
1,738
-11
1,292
Country
India
Location
India
Chakar The Great said:
India has pulled back completely while Chinese only partially. India has finally given up after Biden administration showed cold shoulder to Modi G the great. Indian Army knows the humiliation , the disgraceful deaths, POW, the cost and yet another surrender.
Click to expand...
Totally fantasy of yours.
There is absolutely not a single news agencies including Chinese or western ones that are saying this.

I challenege you to provide a reliable news source whoch states this.
(don't even bother trying as you will never succeed)
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
13,704
-3
22,220
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
Biden effect


Biden administration told India clearly their initial plan was to undo damage and confrontational policy of Trump and try to find some common ground with China, leaving india up shit creek without a paddle

U.S also knows india isn't some western democracy and is a increasingly divided communal state and can't be trusted and is only eager to stop humilation by the Chinese of India

But India will have to suck alot more American balls if it wants support
Click to expand...




I agree with your outcomes but disagree with the reasoning. BOTH the Biden and Trump camps are FURIOUS that the indians backed down and refused to take on the Chinese after the Galwan Valley massacre of indian troops. The americans learnt the hard way that the indians cannot be depended on to fulfil american interests in containing China. Haven't you noticed the recent push by the americans to build up the Vietnamese, South Koreans and Japanese against the Chinese and promote anti-Chinese sentiment in those countries?
Mighty Lion said:
Totally fantasy of yours.
There is absolutely not a single news agencies including Chinese or western ones that are saying this.

I challenege you to provide a reliable news source whoch states this.
(don't even bother trying as you will never succeed)
Click to expand...



Do you have ANY credibke evidence to refute his claims?
 
Srinivas

Srinivas

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2009
12,315
-20
15,022
Country
India
Location
India
So Chinese are running back with their tails in between after trying to occupy pangong tso.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
840
-2
957
Country
India
Location
India
Mighty Lion said:
Totally fantasy of yours.
There is absolutely not a single news agencies including Chinese or western ones that are saying this.

I challenege you to provide a reliable news source whoch states this.
(don't even bother trying as you will never succeed)
Click to expand...
Chinese side don't care about winning twitter war against Indian trolls ,they have much bigger vision and goals to accomplish,they seek real geopolitical advantage,as long as they got that ,it's enough for them.Chinese media wouldn't conflagrate situation.If Indian trolls gets to be merry and Indian media get to carry their rounds of phoney reporting to appease the masses over gov agenda or TRP ,that's enough for Indian side,it's the most the admin can achieve against China as they bleed the nation dry economically while putting up a fake front against China.India can't continue like that during the pandemic.
 
Last edited:
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,810
-21
9,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mitrrrun media must be playing vande matram on repeat and showing images of Indian Sourrmaas beating Chinese! they are so easy to tame!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
Amid Chinese provocations, India could use the punishing winters to take back Aksai Chin from China
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
lonelyman
lonelyman
I
trained By the CIA Meet the Special Frontier Forces that thwarted China's intrusion attempt at LAC
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H
Adux
Indo-Sino Dispute, American Intelligence Report
Replies
0
Views
2K
Adux
Adux

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom