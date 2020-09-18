India Surrenders: Pulls back troops from south Pangong

Chakar The Great
Apr 25, 2018
Totally made up.
BOTH India and China are pulling back their tanks.
Totally fantasy of yours.India has pulled back completely while Chinese only partially. India has finally given up after Biden administration showed cold shoulder to Modi G the great. Indian Army knows the humiliation , the disgraceful deaths, POW, the cost and yet another surrender.
Biden effect
Biden administration told India clearly their initial plan was to undo damage and confrontational policy of Trump and try to find some common ground with China, leaving india up shit creek without a paddle
U.S also knows india isn't some western democracy and is a increasingly divided communal state and can't be trusted and is only eager to stop humilation by the Chinese of India
But India will have to suck alot more American balls if it wants support
There is absolutely not a single news agencies including Chinese or western ones that are saying this.
I challenege you to provide a reliable news source whoch states this.
(don't even bother trying as you will never succeed)
Chinese side don't care about winning twitter war against Indian trolls ,they have much bigger vision and goals to accomplish,they seek real geopolitical advantage,as long as they got that ,it's enough for them.Chinese media wouldn't conflagrate situation.If Indian trolls gets to be merry and Indian media get to carry their rounds of phoney reporting to appease the masses over gov agenda or TRP ,that's enough for Indian side,it's the most the admin can achieve against China as they bleed the nation dry economically while putting up a fake front against China.India can't continue like that during the pandemic.Totally fantasy of yours.
