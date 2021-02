Windjammer said: In the name of disengagement, India surrendered land to China at LAC Former defence minister AK Antony





https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/in-the-name-of-disengagement-india-surrendered-land-to-china-at-lac-former-defence-minister-ak-antony/articleshow/8090 Click to expand...

In the name of disengagement, India surrendered land to China at LAC: Former defence minister AK Antony | India News - Times of India India News: NEW DELHI: Training his guns at the Modi government over its alleged “surrender” of Indian territory to “appease” the Chinese, former defence minister.

Here is an up to date version of the article if any other links are not working: