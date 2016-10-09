What's new

India supports peace process and achievements of Afghan people: MFA Afghanistan

hussain0216 said:
India has been pushed out, what it wants dosent matter to anyone
Opposite has happened, the above statement it has been made public that India will participate in the two main peace conferences on Afghanistan (Heart of Asia and Istanbul dialogue) as a full member.
 
Peace with pakistan will give india direct access to central Asia Market. All these years Russia and india tried with forces unsuccessful attempts.
 
It is sad how thet have to reiterate same BS for their masters again and again. At the end of the day any afghan settlement will result in ouster of current setup. As long as Taliban make concessions relevant to US interests they dont care who stooges in Kabul do as a result. In the end US will make deal with Taliban and leave with or without deal between afghan parties. As stated by Mayor of Kabul himself that without US Afghan govt will fall in 90 days.

As a matter of fact India has nothing to offer on table except being a spoiler in the entire peace process. If peace process ever gets derailed it will be because of India bcz last thing they want is Taliban led govt or any participation of Taliban. India as usual will rant against Pakistan in the conference and derail the talks.
 
xyx007 said:
Peace with pakistan will give india direct access to central Asia Market. All these years Russia and india tried with forces unsuccessful attempts.
From Pakistan to reach out Central Asian and European market. Reason why India all those years wanted to take full advantage of corrupt leaderships of Pakistan. But, now China walk in and sitting in Gawadar port. A watch tower.
 
Tejas Spokesman said:
Opposite has happened, the above statement it has been made public that India will participate in the two main peace conferences on Afghanistan (Heart of Asia and Istanbul dialogue) as a full member.
India has been pushed out, let me tell you what India says matters nothing
 
