What's new

India supplies medical assistance to Iran as part of ongoing humanitarian assistance

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,869
-14
8,613
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India supplied medical assistance consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran on February 12.
According to an MEA statement, last year in the joint fight against the COVID pandemic, India had supplied humanitarian assistance to Iran consisting of one million doses of COVAXIN vaccine.
Furthermore, to ensure food security, India also supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to Iran under the Government-to-Government initiative for Locust Control Programme. (ANI)


Viewed using Just Read

www.aninews.in

India supplies medical assistance to Iran as part of ongoing humanitarian assistance

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India supplied medical assistance consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran on February 12.
www.aninews.in www.aninews.in

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492510186019299329
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INS_Vikramaditya
India sends more medical supplies to Afghanistan, will send wheat in coming days
Replies
1
Views
224
StraightEdge
S
ghazi52
PM Imran Khan approves package for Afghanistan's humanitarian assistance
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India sends medical supplies to Kabul children’s hospital
Replies
3
Views
262
Aesterix
Aesterix
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Over 1,600 tons of relief items sent as Pakistan’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan continues
Replies
0
Views
184
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
S
India examines other options for wheat to Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom