Meanwhile, the other countries of South Asia are quietly moving past India, offering better living standards to their people.



Missile man

There’s little doubt that the man who started it all was APJ Abdul Kalam.





Collective delusion

Rather than bemusement, these incredible targets were actually met with admiration at the time.



Misplaced optimism



To the Planning Commission’s credit, it did not reproduce Kalam’s formulation of India becoming a superpower. However, it did continue the trend of Pollyannaishly overestimating how much a poor country can achieve in twenty years



The report’s actual predictions continue in much the same credulous vein. The report confidently states, “India will move from a low-income country to an upper-middle-income country”. That of course did not happen. As of today, India is



At one point, it lists out India’s 2020 targets, “not only to reach these reference levels but to surpass them in many cases”. The confidence was misplaced. India in 2020 did not reach any of the Planning Commission’s targets.



very far away from being an upper-middle-income country (it would need to double its per capital gross national income to enter that bloc). Like its Raj siblings, Pakistan and Bangladesh, India is a lower-middle-income country. However, India's small southern neighbour, Sri Lanka did quietly, unheralded by superpower prophecies, become an upper-middle-income country in 2019.

above the global average. Child malnutrition based on weight for age will be only 8%, said the report. In reality, it is more than four times that prediction at 32.7% (India in 2020 is one of the most malnourished societies on earth).

Enter the memes

While the Superpower 2020 predictions did not materialise, that did not mean they did not result in anything useful. The forecast was so wildly off the mark that the Internet smelt blood, seeing in it a rich source of irony: perfect raw material for memers.



The costs