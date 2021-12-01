What's new

India summons Pak envoy over Kartarpur photoshoot

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
619
-10
743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took note of the outrage and sought a report from the chief secretary in this regard


The photographs sparked controversy since it is required for all visitors to keep their heads covered during a visit to any Gurdwara.
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan's second senior-most diplomat in the country to convey "deep concern" over the incident in Kartarpur Sahib involving a Pakistani model and a clothing brand.


The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said in a statement that India conveyed to Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires that "this reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India" and worldwide, reported international media.

"Such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities," the MEA's statement went on to say.

The photographs sparked controversy since it is required for all visitors to keep their heads covered during a visit to any Gurdwara. The clothing brand responded by deleting the pictures from its social media handles.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took note of the outrage and sought a report from the chief secretary in this regard. In a statement, Buzdar said that a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter. He further reiterated that “all religions are respected” in Pakistan.

www.thenews.com.pk

India summons Pak envoy over Kartarpur photoshoot

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took note of the outrage and sought a report from the chief secretary in this regard
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

But that was not same India who did Sikh Genocide in 1984????
en.wikipedia.org

1984 anti-Sikh riots - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,376
1
11,157
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I don't understand what the disrespect is, she is fully clothed with a normal pose. Take it as a compliment and move on.
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,072
14
4,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Menace2Society said:
I don't understand what the disrespect is, she is fully clothed with a normal pose. Take it as a compliment and move on.
Click to expand...
According to their religion, the head must be covered. You might not take offense but they do. Just like many seculars in West do not find offense in making cartoons of Prophet Muhammad SAW and other prophets (Na'auzubillah) but Muslims do.
Imran Khan said:
india is too funny .

a picture ? lolllz india did this to golden temple while using tanks and rockets on it . pakistan diplomat shuld take printed copy of these pics :lol:


View attachment 798000


View attachment 797994


View attachment 797997



View attachment 797998
Click to expand...
I can see Sikh being hurt and we must apologize but to Indian Govt, this would be the best reply. Indian govt trying to be smarty pants taking advantage of the incident.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom