INDIA SUCCESSFULLY TESTS SOLID FUEL DUCTED RAMJET TECH TO MAKE METEOR LIKE MISSILES

BREAKING: DRDO has successfully carried out flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 10:30 hrs. All the subsystems including the ground booster motor and nozzle-less motor performed as per the expectation. The separation of ground booster was also perfect. During the test many new technologies were proven including Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology.Successful demonstration of Solid Fuel based Ducted Ramjet technology has provided DRDO with a technology advantage that will enable DRDO to develop long-range air to air missiles. As on date, such technology is available only in a handful of countries in the world. During the test, air-launch scenario was simulated by the ground booster, subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation. The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by Electro-Optical, Radar and Telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives. The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs including DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad and HEMRL, Pune.