India successfully tests short-range surface to surface guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off Odisha coast: DRDO - Counter to Pakistan Fatah-1 missile

conventional

The solid-fuelledis a truck-mountedlong-range rocket artillery based on 750-600 km single-stage, mobile, cannister-encasedhybrid propulsion missile, like a semi-ballistic missile, it is powered by solid fuel; and, like a cruise missile, it can guide itself right up to the target. Pralay (and BrahMos) will be used by Strike Corps to carry 800 kg payload to target, 70km deep to 120km wide, into the enemy territory. While QR-SAM air-defence will be used to protect the Strike Corps. QR-SAM and Pralay missile systems will allow India’s Strike Corps to use them as Shield and Sword on the battlefield. India needs 200 of Pralay missiles.600-km Shaurya is a canisterised single-stage surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile variant of two-stage K-15 or B-05 Sagarika nuclear-capable submarine-launched medium-range ballistic missile (whose name has been variously given as Sagarika or even Dhanush, officially code named as Programme B-05). It is 12 m long, 0.8 m wide, uses a two-stage solid propellant and has a range of 3,000-3,500 km. Its launch weight is 17,000 kg and it can carry a 2,000 kg warhead which is likely to be a nuclear bomb.