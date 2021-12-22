What's new

India successfully tests short-range surface to surface guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off Odisha coast: DRDO - Counter to Pakistan Fatah-1 missile

These missiles are very aptly named.

Perhaps one of the few missiles which has a lot of probability to be used even in a conventional war.

500 Kms is more than enough to attack Pakistani positions without even crossing the IB.
 
The most fear-a****** at this moment could be IAF.... their helikaptar helikaaptaarrrr and phutarjets like Susu30 and its doggy patches walay vemaan-nandhan pilots under extreme threat ....
 
India is, in fact, fighting its own insecurities and fears, from China, by carrying out these tests and then propagating them on media. :lol:
 
DRDO keep testing every type of missile in the world yet only 10-20% of such programs are inducted by their militarily at the end of the day
 
1640162770849.png


The solid-fuelled Pralay is a truck-mounted conventional long-range rocket artillery based on 750-600 km single-stage, mobile, cannister-encased Shaurya hybrid propulsion missile, like a semi-ballistic missile, it is powered by solid fuel; and, like a cruise missile, it can guide itself right up to the target. Pralay (and BrahMos) will be used by Strike Corps to carry 800 kg payload to target, 70km deep to 120km wide, into the enemy territory. While QR-SAM air-defence will be used to protect the Strike Corps. QR-SAM and Pralay missile systems will allow India’s Strike Corps to use them as Shield and Sword on the battlefield. India needs 200 of Pralay missiles.

600-km Shaurya is a canisterised single-stage surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile variant of two-stage K-15 or B-05 Sagarika nuclear-capable submarine-launched medium-range ballistic missile (whose name has been variously given as Sagarika or even Dhanush, officially code named as Programme B-05). It is 12 m long, 0.8 m wide, uses a two-stage solid propellant and has a range of 3,000-3,500 km. Its launch weight is 17,000 kg and it can carry a 2,000 kg warhead which is likely to be a nuclear bomb.

1640162961048.png


1640163981172.png
 
Fatah 1 is a mlrs. The pinaka can be compared to it. Not a short range ballistic missile. Thats just sad. Thats like me comparing your spike atgm to the shaheen 3 MRBM.
 
