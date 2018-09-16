India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable, 1000 km range Shaurya Missile

Balasore (Odisha): India on Saturday successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable hypersonic missile 'Shaurya' with a strike range of around 1,000 km from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. 'Shaurya', which is the land variant of Indias K-15 missile, has a strike range of 700 km to 1000 km and is capable of carrying payloads of 200 kg tO 1000 kg, the sources said.
India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile
The new version of the missile was testfired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class, top government sources told ANI.
economictimes.com