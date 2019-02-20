What's new

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime, a new missile in Agni series

India successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile in the Agni series known as Agni-Prime on Monday off the coast of Odisha, officials said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island at 10:55am off the coast of Odisha. “Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile has followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” DRDO said in a statement.


Agni-Prime is an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles and is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000km, it said.

Last Friday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired an extended range version of indigenously-developed Pinaka rocket at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

That day, 25 Enhanced Pinaka rockets, which can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres, were test-fired in quick succession against targets at different ranges on Thursday and Friday. The 122 mm Caliber rockets were also launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL).

(With agency inputs)

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime, a new missile in Agni series

Agni-Prime is an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles and is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000km, DRDO said.
