India successfully completes developmental trials of Astra MK2

Ku Band AESA Seeker (Likely common seeker for both Astra & XRSAM and other SAMs, maybe Akash NG). Just like the current RF seekers are common between Astra, QRSAM & Akash-1S & Prime. I think this is the first time we're seeing it. I'm talking about the one within the transparent radome in the front. It is labelled AESA.