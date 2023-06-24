What's new

India successfully completes developmental trials of Astra MK2

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently completed testing of the Astra Mk2 missile. This development is significant for India’s defence capabilities, as the missile is set to be integrated with Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets including the Su30 MKI, LCA Mk1A, Mirage 2000, and Mig29.

Based on a document accessed by our team at www.alphadefense.in, the Astra Mk2 missile is an upgraded version of the Astra Mk1 missile. The missile has a slightly larger diameter of 190mm compared to the Mk1’s 178mm, but with the same overall length. The larger diameter of the missile allows for more fuel to be carried, which means that it will have a longer range. The missile is also fitted with two pulses that will further increase its range.
1687604251902.png

The Astra Mk2 missile’s two pulses are separated with EDPM rubber with kevlar fillers, with the second pulse having a higher burn rate than the first. This enables the missile to maneuver more aggressively during end game, enhancing its targeting capabilities. The weight of the missile system is kept low, with pulse 1 weighing 40.1kg and pulse 2 weighing 20kg.
1687604302430.png

The missile also comes equipped with an AESA seeker made in India, an optical proximity fuse, and a two-way data link. This means that the missile can communicate with the launch aircraft, enabling it to receive targeting information and course corrections.
1687604753848.png


A Step Ahead
The development of the Astra Mk2 missile is a significant step forward for India, as it levels up against regional rivals such as China and Pakistan who operate the PL-15 missile. DRDO has transferred the technology of this missile to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), who will work alongside Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to produce the missile.
DRDO has been tight-lipped about the development of the Astra Mk2 missile, and details about its specifications and capabilities are limited. However, its integration with various IAF fighter jets will significantly enhance India’s defence capabilities, particularly in aerial warfare.In conclusion, the development of the Astra Mk2 missile is a significant step forward for India’s defence capabilities, particularly in the context of increasing regional tensions. Its integration with IAF fighter jets and advanced targeting capabilities make it a formidable asset in aerial warfare. As India continues to modernize and upgrade its military capabilities, the Astra Mk2 missile represents a major milestone in its quest to become a global military power.
Ku Band AESA Seeker (Likely common seeker for both Astra & XRSAM and other SAMs, maybe Akash NG). Just like the current RF seekers are common between Astra, QRSAM & Akash-1S & Prime. I think this is the first time we're seeing it. I'm talking about the one within the transparent radome in the front. It is labelled AESA.
20230624_164146.jpg

20230624_164651.jpg
 
I was just checking the video this morning, this is good actually.
 
Its takes years to induct by IAF from now
 

