India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470327732466683906

zeenews.india.com

India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo -Watch

"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," said the DRDO.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com
@Zarvan @PanzerKiel @Rashid Mahmood
Lol everything is successful in indian military, but the truth is all three military branches are relying upon Brahmous ( an imported mijjile) rest every thing is junk
 
They are playing bluff with China, which is very dangerous. See, when their bluff is called.
 
So it's a ballistic missile that then drops a torpedo? That's interesting... I wonder how it fairs on impact with water.
 
So it's a ballistic missile that then drops a torpedo? That's interesting... I wonder how it fairs on impact with water.
I havent checked up on how it works but it might be parachuted to reduce speed on impact

Edit -
1639397526515.png
 
I think the negative commentators as usual are trying to 'funny' the consequences of this missile. It means India has long range ASW capabilities available that it is now showcasing it to the Navy. This missile is useless if we don't have the capability.

Mostly it would be coastal based I would think.
 
As Christine Fair said in India that........when one adds fancy terminologies and complicated figures to a subject....it means they are actually trying to hide something....this is probably nothing more than a coastal defence weapon ....much like Pakistan's Zarb Missile.


1639399852066.png
 
