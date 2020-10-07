India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo -Watch
"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," said the DRDO.
zeenews.india.com
Lol everything is successful in indian military, but the truth is all three military branches are relying upon Brahmous ( an imported mijjile) rest every thing is junk
I havent checked up on how it works but it might be parachuted to reduce speed on impactSo it's a ballistic missile that then drops a torpedo? That's interesting... I wonder how it fairs on impact with water.