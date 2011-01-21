India stopped exporting onions to Bangladesh after getting hilsa!

14 Sep, 2020Two trucks of the first consignment of 12 tonnes of hilsa entered the port of Petrapole in India at around 7 pm on Monday.On the occasion of Durga Puja, the first consignment of 1,450 tons of Hilsa has entered the Indian port of Petrapole through Benapole port as a special greeting from the Government of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, India has stopped exporting all types of onions to Bangladesh from Monday (September 14).Two trucks of the first consignment of 12 tonnes of hilsa entered the port of Petrapole in India around 6 pm on Monday.Sources said that in 2012, a ban was imposed on the export of hilsa fish from Bangladesh to India. However, since then, the Bangladesh government has more than once given hilsa fish as a greeting to the Indian government. Last year also 500 tons of hilsa was given during Durga Puja.The first consignment of Hilsa reached Benapole port area this afternoon. The exporter of Hilsa is Jahanabad Sea Food Limited of Khulna. The importer is JK Enterprise of India. Its C&F agent is Sapphire Enterprise in Benapole. Hilsa fish is exported at US ১০ 10 per kg, which is 750 Bangladeshi rupees.Abul Hasan, an official of the Benapole Fisheries Office, said the first consignment of 12 tonnes of hilsa out of 1,450 tonnes entered India on Monday. The rest of the hilsa will be exported to India in phases.Meanwhile, Shankar Das, C&F agent in Healy, India, said that onion production has been disrupted due to heavy rains and floods in various parts of India. As a result, the price of onion has increased in the Indian market. In such a situation, the Indian government has instructed Healy Customs to stop the export of onion at 12 noon on Monday to stop the increase in the price of onion. According to him, the customs authorities have said that all types of onion exports will be stopped from today until further orders.An official notification in this regard has not been issued yet, but it will be issued soon, said Shankar Das. At the same time, there will be no onion export against the LCs that are open for onion import and the tender process has been completed, he said.India did not export any onion to India through the port till 2 pm today.Meanwhile, no onion truck has entered Bangladesh through Benapole in Jessore and Bhomra port in Satkhira since this morning. According to a source in the Indian port of Petrapole, the export of onions to Bangladesh has been stopped through all the ports of the country. The Indian onion exporters' association stopped exporting onions through all the ports of the country soon after 50 tonnes of onions entered through Benapole port in the morning.Kartik Chandra Ghosh, general secretary of Petrapole C&F Staff Welfare, on behalf of the Petrapole Exporters Association across Benapole, said the onion exporters' association has decided not to export onions below মার্কিন 750 to Bangladesh. That is why more than a hundred vehicles loaded with onions are parked at Petrapole port.Rafiqul Islam Royal, an onion importer from Benapole, said that onions have been being imported at ারে 155-250 since the start of import trade with India. Onion exporters will not be able to export onions below বাজার 650 as the local market price due to the rising prices of onions in India due to the floods in Nasik, India. For this reason, they have temporarily stopped the export of onions. If the Bangladeshi importers want to buy onions at নিতে 650 as per their demand, they will export onions again.Benapole Customs House Commissioner Azizur Rahman said India had stopped exporting onions to Bangladesh without any announcement. There is no alternative to compromise in mutual trade. They could have given time to onion importers without stopping exports. It was not right to make such a sudden decision.